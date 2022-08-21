Helen Skelton cuts a casual figure in a cream ensemble after recording her Five Live show in Leeds
She was at the center of ‘fix’ claims ahead of her upcoming Strictly stint, after an interview reportedly surfaced in which she ‘brags’ about winning the 2000 Ken Dodd Tap Dancing Award – despite now claiming she’s can’t dance.
But Helen Skelton, 39, appeared in good spirits on Sunday after recording her Five Live show on Leeds Radio Station.
The Countryfile host opted for a casual yet chic look in a cream ensemble, consisting of linen joggers and a textured cardigan.
Helen paired the look with brown open-toed sandals, a Gucci bag over her torso and a bag over her shoulder.
She layered two gold chains and added a small collection of rings to complete the look.
The presenter had her golden locks brushed away from her face in a high bun, while she seemed to keep her complexion natural.
Helen seemed preoccupied listening to her phone and talking into it as she walked.
It comes as she’s set to take part in Strictly Come Dancing before the show’s return next month.
But she’s currently subject to a wave of controversy, after she reportedly bragged about winning the 2000 Ken Dodd Tap Dancing Award in a resurfaced interview — despite claiming she can’t dance for the TV appearance.
She said on BBC Radio 5 Live last week: ‘People keep saying, ‘Can you dance?’ and I say, “No”, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?’
But when asked in a 2016 interview to reveal a personal fact, the ex Blue Peter star is said to have proudly replied, “I won a Ken Dodd tap dance award when I was 17.”
She added in the resurfaced chat, according to: The sun: ‘Not many people know this, but I’m really good at tap dancing. People are often surprised that I can tap dance.’
Helen reportedly devoted her childhood to dance training and even received excellent marks from the Strictly jury during her stint in the 2012 Christmas special.
She had competed in All I Want for Christmas Is You along with Russian professional Artem Chigvintsev, receiving a score of 37 out of 40 from the judges.
