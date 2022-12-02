Home Helen Skelton and Richie Myler have sold their wedding presents
Categories: Entertainment

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler have sold their wedding presents

‘She felt it was best she sold them’: Strictly Come Dancing’s Helen Skelton ‘sought revenge’ on ex-husband Richie Myler by SELLING their wedding gifts on TV when she left her months after giving birth

  • Helen Skelton, 39, has ‘sought revenge’ on her ex by clearing his belongings from her house and selling them on a TV show
  • Former Blue Peter host Helen sold sentimental items she shared with Richie while filming Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House
  • She sold a total of 18 lots raising £965 at auction, with the star saying on the show: ‘This is a great opportunity to get rid of a bunch of stuff’
  • The TV presenter was devastated when Richie Myler moved out of the family home in April this year, months after giving birth to their third child.

By Owen Tonks for Mailonline

published: 00:21, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 00:45, Dec 2, 2022

Helen Skelton has ‘sought revenge’ on her ex by clearing his belongings from her house and selling them on a TV show.

The TV presenter, 39, was devastated when Richie Myler moved out of the family home in April this year, months after giving birth to their third child.

And former Blue Peter host Helen sold sentimental items she shared with Richie while filming Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House, which airs Monday on Really.

Going further: Helen Skelton, 39, has ‘sought revenge’ against her ex by clearing his belongings from her house and selling them on a TV show

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Helen whipped an antique pommel horse, which was given to the former couple as a wedding present, as well as a Victorian dental chair and two Art Deco armchairs.

A source told The sun“Helen needed a massive revamp after the breakup and while some of the items held a lot of memories, she felt it was best she resold them.”

She sold a total of 18 lots raising £965 at auction, with the star on the show saying, ‘This is a great opportunity to get rid of a bunch of stuff.’

End of the road: The TV presenter was devastated in April this year when Richie Myler moved out of their family home months after giving birth to their third child

Helen admitted that she’s felt like a “different person” since taking part in Strictly Come Dancing following her split from ex-husband Richie earlier this year.

She was spotted on Saturday’s episode of the show before taking to the dance floor with her professional partner Gorka Marquez, 32, to perform the samba.

Helen told Tricky Toes star Gorka how her dad Richard had said she looked like herself again after giving her ‘best performance yet’ at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom last month.

Tearful: Helen Skelton tearfully admitted she feels like a ‘different person’ since taking part in Strictly Come Dancing following her split on Saturday’s show

Cuddling: The former Blue Peter presenter was seen sobbing before hitting the dance floor with her professional partner Gorka Marquez, 32 (pictured)

She said, “He just looked at me and said ‘you look like you again’ and I’m definitely a different person than when we started.”

She asked Gorka, “I think even you would say I’m a different person from day one, right?”

Helen was devastated in April this year when Richie, whom she married in 2013, left the family home just months after giving birth to their third child in December.

Rugby player Richie is now expecting his first child with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multimillionaire president of Leeds Rhinos.

Twinkling stars: Helen is currently taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, with the star set to perform in the quarter-finals on Friday

