Helen Skelton admits she’s taking part in Strictly to be a ‘good role model’ to her kids

Helen Skelton admitted that she is joining the new series Strictly Come Dancing to be a “good role model” for her children.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, shares Ernie, seven, Louis, five and Elsie, seven months with ex Richie Myler.

Speak with the mirrorHelen explained, “I’m a huge Strict fan, but my kids aren’t into it at all, which is annoying.”

In an interview with the publication before it was revealed she was taking part in the show, Helen said, “I choose my jobs around what works for my family.

“I just want my kids to believe they can do anything they want. I want to show them that if Mom can do it, so can they. I just want to be a good role model and lead by example.

“I always tell the kids that they can do anything in life, but I think parents should show that too.

“I love giving my children life experience and taking them to work.”

Helen was the last celebrity contestant to be confirmed for the brand new Strictly Come Dancing series.

The TV and radio station has been widely tipped to take part in the BBC’s ballroom show and her spot on the program has now been confirmed as she completes the full line-up of celebrities.

On Saturday morning, during Claudia Winkleman’s breakfast show, it was revealed on BBC Radio 2 that Helen – who split from husband Richie Myler earlier this year – would be appearing on the show.

Helen said, “I’m really looking forward to going on a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait to get started.”

Ex: Helen will appear in the upcoming series Strictly Come Dancing, after splitting up from her rugby player husband Richie Myler (32) earlier this year

Helen began her TV career in children’s television, presenting Newsround and Blue Peter on the BBC.

While presenting at Blue Peter for 5 years, she took on some incredible challenges including completing the Namibia Ultra Marathon, cycling to the South Pole and kayaking 2018 miles along the Amazon River.

Since then she has presented shows on a variety of channels including Countryfile, several major sporting events for BBC Sport, ITV’s Lorraine, BT Sport’s FA Women’s Super League football matches.

She has also hosted Channel 4’s Rugby League Super League coverage and Inside The Superbrands, in addition to the highly successful On The Farm series for Channel 5 and was a regular on ITV Tonight.

New wife: It follows reports that Helen signed up for Strictly after her estranged husband Richie shared a beloved photo with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill (pictured)

Helen signed on to Strictly after her estranged husband Richie Myler shared a beloved photo with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Richie went official Instagram with his new love, 32, earlier this month as they enjoyed a romantic mini break in Cornwall.

Helen announced in April that she was splitting up from the rugby star, four months after they welcomed their third child together.

A source told the mirror that signing up for Strictly would give her a lift, adding: “Marriage breakdown is hard to deal with, and Helen has understandably found it difficult. Staying on Strict will no doubt restore her confidence.’

Speaking of the glamorous side of Strictly, Helen said: “Most moms go to work and every mom who gets a chance to go to work gets her makeup, tea and learn something fun… I thought that was was a gift. is it not?’

The Countryfile presenter revealed on her first BBC Radio 5 show since the announcement: ‘The thing that makes me nervous…I agreed a few days ago and people keep saying ‘Can you dance?’

“And I say no, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?”