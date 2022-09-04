Helen Skelton admits she’s taking part in Strictly to be a ‘good role model’ to her kids
Helen Skelton admitted that she is joining the new series Strictly Come Dancing to be a “good role model” for her children.
The Countryfile presenter, 39, shares Ernie, seven, Louis, five and Elsie, seven months with ex Richie Myler.
Speak with the mirrorHelen explained, “I’m a huge Strict fan, but my kids aren’t into it at all, which is annoying.”
Family: Helen Skelton admitted she is participating in new series Strictly Come Dancing to be a ‘good role model’ for her children
In an interview with the publication before it was revealed she was taking part in the show, Helen said, “I choose my jobs around what works for my family.
“I just want my kids to believe they can do anything they want. I want to show them that if Mom can do it, so can they. I just want to be a good role model and lead by example.
“I always tell the kids that they can do anything in life, but I think parents should show that too.
“I love giving my children life experience and taking them to work.”
In an interview with The Mirror before it was revealed she was taking part in the show, Helen said: ‘I choose my jobs around what works for my family’
Helen was the last celebrity contestant to be confirmed for the brand new Strictly Come Dancing series.
The TV and radio station has been widely tipped to take part in the BBC’s ballroom show and her spot on the program has now been confirmed as she completes the full line-up of celebrities.
On Saturday morning, during Claudia Winkleman’s breakfast show, it was revealed on BBC Radio 2 that Helen – who split from husband Richie Myler earlier this year – would be appearing on the show.
Helen said, “I’m really looking forward to going on a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait to get started.”
Ex: Helen will appear in the upcoming series Strictly Come Dancing, after splitting up from her rugby player husband Richie Myler (32) earlier this year
Helen began her TV career in children’s television, presenting Newsround and Blue Peter on the BBC.
While presenting at Blue Peter for 5 years, she took on some incredible challenges including completing the Namibia Ultra Marathon, cycling to the South Pole and kayaking 2018 miles along the Amazon River.
Since then she has presented shows on a variety of channels including Countryfile, several major sporting events for BBC Sport, ITV’s Lorraine, BT Sport’s FA Women’s Super League football matches.
She has also hosted Channel 4’s Rugby League Super League coverage and Inside The Superbrands, in addition to the highly successful On The Farm series for Channel 5 and was a regular on ITV Tonight.
New wife: It follows reports that Helen signed up for Strictly after her estranged husband Richie shared a beloved photo with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill (pictured)
Helen signed on to Strictly after her estranged husband Richie Myler shared a beloved photo with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.
Richie went official Instagram with his new love, 32, earlier this month as they enjoyed a romantic mini break in Cornwall.
Helen announced in April that she was splitting up from the rugby star, four months after they welcomed their third child together.
A source told the mirror that signing up for Strictly would give her a lift, adding: “Marriage breakdown is hard to deal with, and Helen has understandably found it difficult. Staying on Strict will no doubt restore her confidence.’
Speaking of the glamorous side of Strictly, Helen said: “Most moms go to work and every mom who gets a chance to go to work gets her makeup, tea and learn something fun… I thought that was was a gift. is it not?’
The Countryfile presenter revealed on her first BBC Radio 5 show since the announcement: ‘The thing that makes me nervous…I agreed a few days ago and people keep saying ‘Can you dance?’
“And I say no, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?”
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired football player and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”