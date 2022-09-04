WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Helen Skelton admits she’s taking part in Strictly to be a ‘good role model’ to her kids

Entertainment
By Merry

Helen Skelton admitted that she is joining the new series Strictly Come Dancing to be a “good role model” for her children.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, shares Ernie, seven, Louis, five and Elsie, seven months with ex Richie Myler.

Speak with the mirrorHelen explained, “I’m a huge Strict fan, but my kids aren’t into it at all, which is annoying.”

Family: Helen Skelton admitted she is participating in new series Strictly Come Dancing to be a 'good role model' for her children

Family: Helen Skelton admitted she is participating in new series Strictly Come Dancing to be a ‘good role model’ for her children

In an interview with the publication before it was revealed she was taking part in the show, Helen said, “I choose my jobs around what works for my family.

“I just want my kids to believe they can do anything they want. I want to show them that if Mom can do it, so can they. I just want to be a good role model and lead by example.

“I always tell the kids that they can do anything in life, but I think parents should show that too.

“I love giving my children life experience and taking them to work.”

In an interview with The Mirror before it was revealed she was taking part in the show, Helen said: 'I choose my jobs around what works for my family'

In an interview with The Mirror before it was revealed she was taking part in the show, Helen said: 'I choose my jobs around what works for my family'

In an interview with The Mirror before it was revealed she was taking part in the show, Helen said: ‘I choose my jobs around what works for my family’

Helen was the last celebrity contestant to be confirmed for the brand new Strictly Come Dancing series.

The TV and radio station has been widely tipped to take part in the BBC’s ballroom show and her spot on the program has now been confirmed as she completes the full line-up of celebrities.

On Saturday morning, during Claudia Winkleman’s breakfast show, it was revealed on BBC Radio 2 that Helen – who split from husband Richie Myler earlier this year – would be appearing on the show.

Helen said, “I’m really looking forward to going on a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait to get started.”

Ex: Helen will appear in the upcoming series Strictly Come Dancing, after splitting up from her rugby player husband Richie Myler (32) earlier this year

Ex: Helen will appear in the upcoming series Strictly Come Dancing, after splitting up from her rugby player husband Richie Myler (32) earlier this year

Ex: Helen will appear in the upcoming series Strictly Come Dancing, after splitting up from her rugby player husband Richie Myler (32) earlier this year

Helen began her TV career in children’s television, presenting Newsround and Blue Peter on the BBC.

While presenting at Blue Peter for 5 years, she took on some incredible challenges including completing the Namibia Ultra Marathon, cycling to the South Pole and kayaking 2018 miles along the Amazon River.

Since then she has presented shows on a variety of channels including Countryfile, several major sporting events for BBC Sport, ITV’s Lorraine, BT Sport’s FA Women’s Super League football matches.

She has also hosted Channel 4’s Rugby League Super League coverage and Inside The Superbrands, in addition to the highly successful On The Farm series for Channel 5 and was a regular on ITV Tonight.

New wife: It follows reports that Helen signed up for Strictly after her estranged husband Richie shared a beloved photo with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill (pictured)

New wife: It follows reports that Helen signed up for Strictly after her estranged husband Richie shared a beloved photo with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill (pictured)

New wife: It follows reports that Helen signed up for Strictly after her estranged husband Richie shared a beloved photo with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill (pictured)

Helen signed on to Strictly after her estranged husband Richie Myler shared a beloved photo with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Richie went official Instagram with his new love, 32, earlier this month as they enjoyed a romantic mini break in Cornwall.

Helen announced in April that she was splitting up from the rugby star, four months after they welcomed their third child together.

A source told the mirror that signing up for Strictly would give her a lift, adding: “Marriage breakdown is hard to deal with, and Helen has understandably found it difficult. Staying on Strict will no doubt restore her confidence.’

Speaking of the glamorous side of Strictly, Helen said: “Most moms go to work and every mom who gets a chance to go to work gets her makeup, tea and learn something fun… I thought that was was a gift. is it not?’

The Countryfile presenter revealed on her first BBC Radio 5 show since the announcement: ‘The thing that makes me nervous…I agreed a few days ago and people keep saying ‘Can you dance?’

“And I say no, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?”

STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?

KYM MARSH

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter

Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”

RICHIE ANDERSON

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 34

Profession: radio host

Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’

ELLIE SIMMONDS

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 27

Profession: former athlete

Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”

TYLER WEST

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 26

Profession: radio dj

Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”

ELLIE TAYLORO

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 38

Profession: Comedian

Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’

TONY ADAMS MBE

Profession: Retired football player and manager

Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

JAMES SPORTS

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 38

Profession: EastEnders actor

James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”

HELEN SKELTON

1660387533 233 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Helen Skelton is CONFIRMED as the

1660387533 233 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Helen Skelton is CONFIRMED as the

Age: 39

Profession: TV and radio channel

Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”

WILL MELLOR

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Actor

Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’

KAYE ADAMS

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 59

Profession: Television host

Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’

JAYDE ADAMS

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 37

Profession: Comedian

Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’

MAT GOSS

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 53

Profession: Singer

Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’

MOLLY RAINFORD

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 21

Profession: Singer

Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”

FLEUR EAST

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 34

Profession: Singer

fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”

HAMZA YASSIN

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 35

Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter

hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Eurovision star Sam Ryder joins Queen…

Merry

Cate Blanchett dons a black jacket with…

Merry

The Veronicas delete their Instagram…

Merry
1 of 4,059

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More