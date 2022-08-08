Helen Rhodes death: Tragedy as midwife dies on plane in front of her two children

A ‘devoted’ mother has died suddenly on a plane in front of her two children who then sat next to her body for eight hours before the plane landed in Germany.

Helen Rhodes traveled to the UK with her husband Simon and their son and daughter on August 5, after living in Tung Chung, Hong Kong for over 15 years.

A few hours after the flight, Mrs. Rhodes – a midwife – was found to be unresponsive and unable to be resuscitated after dying in her sleep.

The “unique” mother remained in her seat for the remaining hours of the flight before landing in Frankfurt after the “extremely traumatic” tragedy.

Ms Rhodes’ body remains in Germany and has yet to be repatriated, while her husband and two children, Nathan and Emma, ​​had to go to the UK without her.

A GoFundMe The appeal was set up by a friend of the family Jayne Jeje to help the family ‘honor our dear friend Helen’ and to help with unexpected expenses and has raised more than £10,000 to date.

Ms Jeje described how the family was ready to “start a new chapter” and Ms Rhodes “looked forward” to seeing her elderly parents whom she hadn’t seen since the start of the pandemic.

She wrote: ‘Helen and her family have concluded a life of more than 15 years in Hong Kong to start a new chapter, back home in the UK.

Helen was excited and nervous about the move but was looking forward to seeing her family back home as she hadn’t seen her family or elderly parents since the pandemic started. Unfortunately she never saw them again.’

She continued: ‘We are still in disbelief and shocked by the sudden passing of our dear friend Helen Rhodes, whose life has touched many people in Hong Kong and the UK.

‘Helen was unique, a gem. A midwife by trade, she was always ready to lend a helping hand or advice to anyone who needed it.

Helen loved to talk and made friends easily. She was the pulse of her community in Tung Chung, Hong Kong.

“She couldn’t walk a foot or meet anyone she knew by name. She was an early member of a close-knit diverse group called Tung Chung Mums.

‘More than 200 women who first looked at her when they had a question about something medically related.

Helen was always available to help others. She was smart, witty and generous with her time.’

She added: “Helen was sharp and creative. She had her own business and made amazing custom bows and accessories. Helen was proud of everything she did, and her bows were exquisite.

“This fundraiser is to honor this beautiful woman loved so many, a dear friend who touched so many people.

“We can only hope she knew how much she meant to us and that her void can never be filled.

How this loss is so painful and surreal. The sadness we feel is paralyzing. Yet we feel privileged to have known her.’

Ms Jeje described what happened: ‘On 5 August 2022 Helen died in her sleep on her flight from HK to the UK. Helen was found to be unresponsive a few hours after the flight.

“Despite all efforts, Helen could not be resuscitated. All this unfolded in front of her children. For the remaining 8 hours of the flight, Helen lay breathless in her chair, sleeping.

“While this was extremely traumatic for the family, they all had time to say what they wanted to say to her.

Needless to say they are devastated. This loss is unimaginable. Helen was a devoted wife and mother. She was the glue that held her family together.

“After landing in Germany and the protocol that followed, Helen stayed in Frankfurt while her husband (Simon) and two young children (Nathan and Emma) had to go to the UK without her.”

Andrew Spires, administrator of the Tung Chung Tower Communities Facebook page, paid tribute to Ms. Rhodes.

He said: ‘Unfortunately, Tung Chung’s own Helen Rhodes died on a flight back to the UK. She was with her husband Simon and two children.

“I only knew Helen at the ‘school gate’ level, but she was the most caring, generous and considerate person; also the most talkative! Tung Chung and pick up at school won’t be the same without you.

“I wish her family all the best for the future – I hope they find some peace eventually.

“Live life to the fullest, and hug those you love.”