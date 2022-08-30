Helen Flanagan ‘set to RETURN to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’

<!–

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan is the latest personality tipped to take part in the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

According to The sunthe 32-year-old actress is poised to make her return to the hit series, exactly ten years after her first stint on the show.

A source told the publication: “It has taken months of negotiations because it is a big decision to be away from her young children for so long, but she finally got the idea.”

“Helen is an absolute catch for ITV and they are overjoyed to have her finally on board.”

They added: “She was brilliant television in 2012 and is sure to be just as entertaining this time around – especially if she’s voted to do the trials again.”

Mailonline has reached out to a representative of Helen for comment regarding this story.

During the 2012 show, the blonde often impressed fans showering in bikinis, but often struggled with challenges.

The all-star spin-off show will run alongside the show’s regular series in 2023, with Myleene Klass and Paul Burrell reportedly on the returning lineup.

While You Are What You Eat star Gillian McKeith, 62, Diversity’s Jordan Banjo, Countdown’s Carol Vorderman, 61, and soap opera star Dean Gaffney, 44, would also go in.

The new season of the hit show is being shot in South Africa.

Helen is best known for playing the role of Rosie Webster in ITV soap Coronation Street from 2000 to 2012 and again between 2017 and 2018.

TV actress and footballer Scott Sinclair has been together since 2009 when they met while the sportsman was playing for Wigan Athletic, before announcing their engagement in 2018.