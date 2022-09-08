Helen Flanagan reveals she’ll finally marry partner of 13 years Scott Sinclair in 2024

Helen Flanagan has revealed that she will finally marry her 13-year-old partner Scott Sinclair in 2024, after the couple found their ‘perfect’ wedding venue.

The former Coronation Street actress, 32, told MailOnline that she already feels like she is married to footballer Scott, 33, with whom she shares children Delilah, seven, Matilda, four, and one-year-old Charlie, after falling for the first started dating when she was only 19 years old.

In an exclusive interview, Helen confirmed that she won’t be signing up for I’m A Celeb’s All-Star series, saying “I’d miss my Starbucks too much” after first weathering the Australian jungle in 2012.

‘I’ve been very picky’: Helen Flanagan has revealed she will finally marry her 13-year-old partner Scott Sinclair in 2024 after the couple found their ‘perfect’ wedding venue

Helen, who has been engaged to Scott since 2018, revealed: “I finally managed to find my perfect wedding venue.

“I’ve been very, very picky, that’s why it took so long, but I’ve found the perfect location.

“Unfortunately they won’t be able to fit us in until 2024, but we’ve been together for so long, I’ve been with Scott since I was 19, it already feels like we’re married anyway, that’s why I’ve been so relaxed.

“I’ve been so busy with the three kids. I don’t want to give anything away, but it will be a very nice day for the children and for then it will be a special day.’

The former Coronation Street actress told MailOnline that she already feels like she is married to footballer Scott, whom she first started dating when she was just 19 years old.

Helen had an unforgettable experience in the Aussie jungle after viewers nominated the prudish soap star for a record number of Bushtucker Trials, and she delighted fans by appearing in bikinis while bathing in the show’s famous outdoor shower.

Despite speculation, Helen told MailOnline she has no plans to return to the All-Star series and has not even been approached by ITV bosses.

She said, ‘I don’t think that’s for me. I would miss my Starbucks too much.

“I don’t think it’s something I’d want to do again.

“I loved doing I’m A Celeb the first time. Of course I found the trials very difficult, but there were parts I liked. But no, it’s not me.

“The jungle is very tough. I haven’t heard from them, they haven’t called me.’

‘It’s not me’: Despite speculation, Helen told MailOnline she has no plans to return to the I’m A Celeb All-Star series and hasn’t even been approached by ITV bosses (pictured in 2012)

Helen gave birth to her third child, a son named Charlie, in March 2021, on the same date as her partner Scott’s birthday.

The model explained that she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum and was in and out of the hospital for four months during her pregnancy with Charlie.

Having previously hoped to have a fourth baby, Helen confirmed she is now unable to have another child after feeling unwell during her last pregnancy while still having to care for her young family.

She said, ‘I love being a mom of three, it’s great. It’s definitely juggling and challenging, but I really love it and I’m so happy to have my little baby boy too.

‘I would have loved to have had another baby, but unfortunately I have hyperemesis gravidarum. It was really bad with Charlie, so I was in and out of the hospital for about four months and I lived with my parents because Scott was working out, and I didn’t have anyone to look after the kids.

“I still feel guilty about it because I had to put Delilah in daycare full-time. I literally couldn’t take care of the kids because I was so bad. I couldn’t have any other children.’

‘I couldn’t’: After previously hoping she could have a fourth baby, Helen confirmed she can’t have another child now after feeling unwell during her pregnancy with son Charlie

While Helen says the transition from mom of two to three was an easy one, the TV star confesses that weaning Charlie off her breast milk was a difficult task – and she ended up feeling “overwhelmed” by the challenge.

For the first time since becoming a mother in 2015, Helen admits that she hired childcare help until Charlie got used to the bottle.

She explained: “When I first became a mother to Matilda, I loved it. She was an easy baby, with Delilah; she was also an easy baby.

“But when Charlie turned one, I found that having three kids was overwhelming, I couldn’t get him off the breast and I really wanted to stop breastfeeding and I found that very difficult. He just cried every time.

“I never really had childcare, but then I got a nanny to help me because I was having such a hard time making that transition. It took me about two months to wean him and then I got over it and found myself better.’

‘It works on my skin’: As a busy working mom of three, Helen says she relies on a simple yet effective skincare routine to keep her complexion clear and glowing

A busy working mom of three, Helen says she relies on a simple yet effective skincare routine to keep her complexion clear and glowing.

She has been an ambassador for the Florena Fermented Skincare brand for the past year and has fallen in love with their products, including the Milky Cleanser and Illuminating Facial Oil.

She said, “I like working with Florena. I only work with brands that I am passionate about and love and I have been using Florena religiously since I had Charlie and breastfeed, it is a really beautiful brand, the skin care is great, it is an affordable range and it works on my skin.

“My favorite products are the Milky Cleanser, which I use in the morning, of course I don’t have much time for my beauty routine because of the kids, but I use the Milky Cleanser in the shower and I quickly put on the 24 Hour Hydrating Day Cream and I like to use the Illuminating Facial Oil to remove eye make-up as well. I feel really passionate about skin care.’

Helen not only appreciates Florena for the impact the products have on her skin, but she also prefers their eco-friendly ethos and sustainable packaging.

She added: “The packaging of the moisturizer is very clever, it looks like a 30ml jar, but you actually get 50ml of product in it, it’s about 6 grams for a jar, which is about 90 percent of the packaging decreases.

‘It’s all about fermentation with flowers, which makes the products really effective. It’s a great brand and I love being an ambassador for them.”

Helen Flanagan is an ambassador for FLORENA Fermented Skincare. The range is powered by fermented ingredients, meaning you don’t have to compromise on performance or natural ingredients. FLORENA is available in Boots stores and online

Results: She has been an ambassador for the Florena Fermented Skincare brand for the past year and has fallen in love with their products, including the Milky Cleanser and Illuminating Facial Oil.