Helen Flanagan puts on a very leggy display as she heads home following the NTAs

She took to the red carpet earlier in the evening, telling MailOnline that she would not be appearing in the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity: All Stars.

And after enjoying her night at the National Television Awards, Helen saw Flanagan make a glamorous exit when she went home on Thursday night.

The former Coronation Street star, 32, showed off her tinted pins in her thigh-slit dress and flashed a beaming smile.

Cy! Helen Flanagan made a glamorous exit from the National Television Awards when she went home on Thursday night

Helen looked as immaculate as when she arrived as she stepped out of the room carrying her gold clutch and phone.

During the evening, Helen denied that she will be part of the special series I’m A Celebrity, as she claimed, “I don’t think it’s for me.”

The soap star, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2012, said it would have been too hard for her to leave her three children behind.

Leggy: The former Coronation Street star, 32, showed off her tinted pins in her thigh split dress and flashed a beaming smile

Speaking to MailOnline as to whether she was participating, she said, “Oh no, I don’t think it’s for me. It would have been too hard to leave the children behind too.’

Helen looked sensational on the red carpet as she pulled on a purple dress that hung around her lithe figure.

Her dress had a bold high slit that showed plenty of leg, and a side cutout for an extra flash of skin.

Mom’s Duties: The soap star, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2012, said it would have been too hard for her to leave her three children behind

Disclaimer: When she spoke to MailOnline about whether she was in on it, she said, “Oh no, I don’t think it’s for me. It would have been too hard to leave the kids too” (Pictured on IAC in 2012)

Helen added an extra few inches to her height, with a pair of metallic gold high heels.

Like a true fashionista, she matched her accessories with her shoes, with a gold clutch and sporty gold chain earrings.

Her blond locks were up in an elegant updo, with several strands down to frame her face.

Incredible: Helen looked sensational on the red carpet as she donned a purple dress that hung from her lithe figure

Revealing: Her dress had a bold high slit that showed plenty of leg, and a cutout on the side for an extra flash of skin

She completed her look with fluttering false eyelashes, bronzed skin and a smooth pink lip gloss.

This year’s NTAs were broadcast live from a brand new location of Wembley’s OVO Arena with Joel Dommett hosting.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were booed by some audience members at the National Television Awards when This Morning was announced as a contender for the Best Daytime Award.

Fancy Shoes: Helen added an extra few inches to her height, with a pair of metallic gold high heels

The presenters found themselves at the center of the ‘queue’ controversy’ in September when they were accused of skipping the line to see the Queen in state, which they both denied.

Despite the criticism the broadcasters received, the show still won the Daytime gong, with Phillip saying the award “means so much to us every year, especially this year.”

Other notable winners at the ceremony – held at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London – included Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Best Presenter, Anton Du Beke for TV Judge, Peaky Blinders for Returning Drama and Emmerdale for Serial Drama.

Stunning: Her blonde locks are up in an elegant updo, with several strands down to frame her face

Flawless: She completed her look with fluttering false eyelashes, bronzed skin and a smooth pink lip gloss

Phillip took the podium after the win and said, ‘Please don’t think we ever get complacent and please don’t think we ever take it for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the best boss.’

Holly added: ‘This morning has a very special relationship with you, you make our show for us, really. All these guys on stage here, Alison [Hammond] and Dermot [O’Leary]Rochelle [Humes] and Vernon [Kay]Josie [Gibson], everybody. Thank you for all your help.

Elsewhere, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnnelly took home their 21st consecutive Best Presenter Award and the Bruce Forsyth Award.

Unfortunately, the TV duo was not there to collect their awards as they both fell ill with Covid and had to stay home.

The Bruce Forsyth Award went to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! with Emmerdale star Danny Miller winning the series last year and taking the gong along with several other 21st season stars.

Danny said: ‘On behalf of Ant and Dec who have Covid so they can’t be here tonight Stephen Mulhern is in the crowd so I’m not sure why he won’t accept them.

Awkward: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were booed by some audience members at the National Television Awards when This Morning was announced as a contender for the Best Daytime Award

“On behalf of the crew and castmates, I would like to say that even though we had to evacuate, they got us up and running again and we were all paid.”

“Thank you so much to everyone who voted and everyone who made the show what it is. A big thank you to the cast and crew and good luck back in Australia.’

The show was nominated along with The Graham Norton Show, Taskmaster and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.