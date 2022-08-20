Helen Flanagan flaunts her svelte physique in a white bandeau bodice top for dinner

Helen Flanagan showed off her svelte physique as she dined out at Manchester’s Ivy restaurant on Saturday night.

The former Corrie star, 32, showed off her incredible eye for style in a tailored bandeau bodice and matching trousers.

For the outing, Helen was accompanied by her mother Julia, who opted for a stylish polka-dot t-shirt.

Helen’s blond locks were pulled up in an elegant updo as she beamed from ear to ear.

She ramped up her height in a pair of black heels, while accessorizing with a classic Christian Dior saddle bag.

The soap star seemed cheerful as she flashed a wide smile as she bound her arms with her doting mother.

It comes after Helen revealed she’s “missing” breastfeeding her son Charlie because he’s “probably her last” baby.

The actress took to her Instagram stories last month with an emotional update, sharing a flashback of herself feeding her son.

Helen looked radiant in a pink heart print dress and wrote: ‘I still miss breastfeeding. I didn’t feel that way with the girls… I think it’s because Charlie is most likely my last.’

The soap star is a big believer in breastfeeding and has been praised in the past for opening up about her struggles after sharing intimate messages with other moms.

In March, Helen said she was feeling “quite emotional” at the thought of not breastfeeding anymore.

The mother of three took to her social media to describe her one-year journey in which she nursed her youngest child, while sharing another photo of herself breastfeeding.

The TV personality opened up candidly to her followers and gave an honest account of how the trip has helped her mentally and physically, while also describing what she missed.

Helen wrote: ‘1 year to feed you my precious baby boy. I’m not so sure when our feeding journey will end… I think I’ll be breastfeeding all summer long..

“I think it’s comforting to him with his teeth…it’s great to fly to calm him down. I like breastfeeding because I like the bonding (I know you can bond with your babies in many ways, of course).

“I like that it’s just something I can do and my baby just needs me. He’s probably my last baby and I want to suck all of this. I feel quite emotional when I stop.’

Helen described how the bonding experience has also benefited her in her own life, saying: ‘My hormones are stable when I’m breastfeeding and I love not having periods and PMS.

Loving mum: Helen also has daughters Matilda, six, and Delilah, three, with Preston North End player Scott Sinclair, 33, but has now said they are unlikely to expand their family further

“I love to look down and see his cute face and big brown eyes…I think it calms me down when I’m feeling anxious.”

Helen then went on to discuss some of the personal time she craved, adding, “Although I miss it… Could have more alone time with Scott.

“Being alone (not for a long period I guess, just having more freedom), being able to take the girls on a trip on their own.”

She closed with a joke: “I’d say having perky breasts, but that’s long gone.”

Helen is best known for playing the role of Rosie Webster in ITV soap Coronation Street from 2000 to 2012 and again between 2017 and 2018.

TV actress and footballer Scott have been together since 2009 when they met while the sportsman was playing for Wigan Athletic, before announcing their engagement in 2018.