Helen Coulston allegedly paid Matthew Ramsay’s $10,000 rehab bill before he allegedly stabbed her

Matthew Brian Ramsay, 46, (pictured) allegedly stabbed Mrs Coulston with a 10-inch kitchen knife when she opened the door to her Sydney home

The mother of two who was stabbed in the chest at her home reportedly paid a $10,000 rehabilitation bill for the high-flying real estate agent and close family friend accused of trying to kill her.

Police allege Helen Coulston was stabbed when she opened the door of her $4.5 million dollar Sydney home to longtime family friend Matthew Brian Ramsay at about 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 8.

The couple Ms. Coulston and her husband Walt of Dover Heights are said to have helped Ramsay, 46, receive treatment for alcohol problems, a friend of the accused claimed.

“Matt and Walt have been best friends for years, through the real estate world… Walt and Helen (allegedly) paid for his rehab,” the friend said. The Daily Telegraph.

The friend described Ramsay as a “very gentle person” who was an “excellent worker” and “devoted to his career,” but noted that the 46-year-old’s life changed when he and his wife Clair divorced him and they moved to New York moved with their young daughter.

Helen Coulston and her husband Walt (pictured, on their wedding day) reportedly paid $10,000 in rehabilitation costs for the man who tried to kill Mrs. Coulston. Ramsay was the couple’s longtime friend, the best man at their wedding and is the godparent to their two children

Friends of the Coulstons said Ramsay hadn’t been seen for months before he reportedly showed up unannounced at the family’s $4.5 million dollar Weonga Road home in Sydney’s Dover Heights (pictured)

Ms Coulston was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in critical but stable condition (pictured) and has since returned home where she is recovering from her injuries.

The former broker is said to have accepted the Coulstons’ offer to receive intensive help, the Telegraph reported.

Ramsay reportedly showed up at the Weonga Road couple’s home unannounced and stabbed a 10-inch kitchen knife into Mrs Coulston’s chest on Monday.

A contractor across the street intervened in the alleged dispute.

Ramsay allegedly fled the scene in a white Audi A5, but police followed his vehicle to Campbell Parade in Bondi, where they arrested him at gunpoint.

Ms Coulston is expected to make a full recovery.

Ramsay was released on bail in Waverley local court on Tuesday, where he did not appear and remained in cells during the brief hearing.

He has also been charged with shoplifting worth $31 worth of snacks and flavored milk from a gas station.

His attorney Andrew O’Brien did not apply for bail and asked for a postponement on both cases.

Mr O’Brien indicated he would look into whether his shoplifting charges would be dealt with under the Mental Health Act when the case returns to court on September 5.

The charges will next go to court on October 19, with a provisional warrant for detained violence, with NSW police citing Ms Coulston as a person in need of protection.