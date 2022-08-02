Helen Briggs is pregnant! Ex On The Beach star is expecting her third child with Chet Johnson

Helen Briggs is pregnant.

The Ex On The Beach star, 26, took to Instagram on Monday where she revealed she is expecting her third child with Chet Johnson, 32, as they prepare to become parents to three under threes.

The couple uploaded a heartwarming shared video post about their seven-year anniversary, announcing their happy news with the help of daughter Ocean, two, and son Elvis, one.

The clips started with the reality star holding up a positive Clear Blue pregnancy test, followed by showing a baby scan.

After showing a shocked face, Helen happily debuted her baby bump in the video as she lifted her striped pink PJ top.

Chet then held up the pregnancy test and scanned pictures standing topless and smiling excitedly, before showing their two children sitting with the baby scans.

Besides the beautiful compilation clip they wrote: ‘Happy 7 year anniversary to you. We are officially out!!! Baby number three from 2022.’

Helen previously won hearts on the fourth series of Ex On The Beach after reuniting with ex Chet, who romantically described her as “the one who escaped.”

They welcomed their first child, daughter Ocean, on November 11, 2019 after Helen endured a 22-hour labor.

At the time, Chet said seeing his partner “go on with what she was doing” made him aware of “how strong women really are” when he announced the news by sharing a heartwarming photo of his newborn daughter holding his finger via his Instagram account. page.

He wrote: ‘No words can describe this. Watching @bleuu go through what she did made me realize how strong she is and how strong the woman really is.

22 hours later at 1:20 am on 11/11/19 my little girl was born 6.8lbs. Thanks to EVERY SINGLE one of your kind messages, it means the world to us and it doesn’t go unnoticed. It’s now a new world for all 3 of us [sic].’

A year later, on December 27, 2020, the couple welcomed son Elvis.

On Instagram, Helen shared the news on her Instagram, posting: “Welcome to the world, our baby boy. Elvis Johnson. Born 27/12/20 at 5:17 AM. Weighing 7 pounds 9. My whole world is complete.”

Chet replied, “The king is born!”