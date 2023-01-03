Heirs of a black couple who had beach property repossessed in 1924 to sell the area back to LA County for $20 million

Los Angeles County will buy back a prime piece of beachfront property for $20 million from the descendants of the black couple whose land was forcibly taken a century ago and returned last year.

In a July ceremony, the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce were presented with the deed at Bruce’s Beach, about 20 miles south of LA.

His great-great-grandparents Willa and Charles Bruce bought the Manhattan Beach property in 1912, but had it unjustly seized by the city in 1924 after a racist pressure campaign.

Direct descendants of Willa and Charles have now made the decision to sell the land back to the county for nearly $20 million.

Willa and Charles Bruce brought the property in 1912 in the early 1900s after moving from New Mexico with their son Harvey

A Bruce’s Beach plaque sits on the property formerly owned by Charles and Willa Bruce before being seized by the government

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors president Janice Hahn said in a statement Tuesday: “This fight has always been about what’s best for the Bruce family, and they feel what’s best for them is to keep this property.” to sell back to the family. county for nearly $20 million and finally rebuild the generational wealth they have been denied for nearly a century.”

A spokesman for Hahn said the Bruce family does not plan to release a statement about the sale.

Bruce Beach consists of two lots with valuable beachfront views in Manhattan Beach, an upscale Los Angeles community that remains less than 1 percent black to this day.

It was first purchased by the Bruces between 1912 and 1920 and the site where they subsequently built a beach resort for members of the black community, who at the time were not allowed to use most white beach clubs.

The resort was a success, but was one of many black landowners seized by Manhattan Beach authorities in the 1920s after white residents complained about their presence.

Derrick (left) and Anthony (right) Bruce discuss their ancestors’ beliefs in the importance of reclaiming Bruce’s Beach

In July 2022, the Bruce family gathered to celebrate the title deed of the land going back to the descendants of the rightful owners.

Artist Shelley Bruce paints a painting of the Bruce family in a ceremony transferring ownership of Bruce’s Beach to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce

Anthony Bruce, the great-great-grandson of Willa and Charles Bruce smiles as Governor Gavin Newsom signs SB 796, a bill allowing the return of Manhattan Beach land to the descendants of the original owners

Following the racial unrest that followed George Floyd’s death in 2020 and the subsequent resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Manhattan Beach City Council assembled a task force that ultimately recommended that the county return the land to the Bruce family.

In 2022, the land was leased back to descendants of the Bruce family, with an option to sell the land back to the county at market value.

Prior to the resale, the land was owned by brothers Marcus and Derrick Bruce, as well as Derrick’s sons, Anthony and Michael.

At the time the deal was closed, Anthony — who currently lives in Florida with his wife Sandra Bruce — said the land’s first foreclosure financially “destroyed” his great-great-grandparents.

It destroyed their chance at the American Dream. I wish they could see what happened today,’ he said.

The July ceremony marked the first time a government agency had returned even illegally confiscated land from a family of African Americans.

During a speech he gave that day, Anthony said:It’s surreal and it’s almost like being transported to the other side of the known universe.’

“I want to stay sober throughout the whole thing. I want to make sure I don’t lose sight of what Charles and Willa’s dream was. The dream was just to have an America where they could thrive and their American business could thrive.”

Without God we wouldn’t be here today. And finally, thank you all. God bless,” he concluded.

Aerial view of Bruce’s Beach during the golden hour. Some have questioned whether the $20 million sale price is a low bid from Los Angeles County

Anthony Bruce (right) with LA County Board of Supervisors Chairman Janice Hahn (left), announcing Tuesday the family’s plans to sell the property back to the county

In her statement Tuesday, Hahn said she hopes the return of the land will set a precedent for other parts of the government to do the same.

“This is what reparations look like and it’s a model that I hope governments across the country will follow,” she said.

An important note regarding the family’s sale of the land is that a recently passed California State Senate bill would exempt the family from most taxes related to the sale of the land.

In July, Anthony Bruce said the foreclosure of the property “destroyed their (Willa and Charles Bruce’s) chance at the American Dream.” I wish they could see what happened today.’

I don’t want them selling Bruce’s Beach back to LA so quickly. — Irv Sullivan (@muziqfirst) January 4, 2023

Some weighed in on the news that the family chose to sell the land back to the county saying they were disappointed in the decision.

R&B singer Irv Sullivan tweeted that he was disappointed that the Bruces “sold Bruce’s Beach back to LA so quickly.”

A Twitter account named Beagrrrl wrote, “The Bruce family is selling their Bruce’s Beach estate back to LA County for $20 million. Seems low, but what do I know?’

According to data from Redfin, the average price for a home in Manhattan Beach in the fall of 2022 was $2.6 million.