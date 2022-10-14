Heir to Dutch throne forced to stay home amid security fears

THE HAGUE (AP) — The teenage heir to the Dutch throne has been forced to give up Amsterdam’s student life and instead live in her parents’ palace, the latest indication of the organized crime threat to the Dutch. society.

Queen Máxima said her eldest daughter, Amalia, “cannot leave the house” and that it has “enormous consequences for her life”.

A visibly emotional Maxima said on Thursday at the end of a state visit to Sweden that the 18-year-old princess “does not live in Amsterdam and cannot really go outside”. She said the princess is continuing her studies despite the security concerns.

The Queen’s words offered a rare insight into the sense of unease the royals felt. It is also an indication of the fear shared by the Dutch and others across Europe that criminal gangs involved in the lucrative drug trade are on the rise. Last week, the Dutch Minister of Justice organized a meeting at which six countries pledged to step up cooperation in the fight against organized crime.

That meeting came after the security around the Belgian Minister of Justice, Vincent Van Quickenborne, was stepped up following the arrest of four Dutch men in the Netherlands on suspicion of a plot to kidnap him.

Belgium and the Netherlands are home to the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam, two important hubs for networks that transport huge amounts of cocaine to Europe.

Another example that underscored the seriousness of the gang threat was an action by Dutch prosecutors this week to add terrorism to the charges faced by a suspect in the murder of popular crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, who was gunned down last year. Prosecutors said the suspect posted on social media a gruesome video he recorded of De Vries after he was shot on a street in central Amsterdam to amplify the impact.

Amalia (18) studies Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam and would live with other students in a house in the heart of the city’s historic canal network.

Instead, she’s still at home in nearby The Hague, her mother said. ‘She doesn’t have a student life,’ said Maxima.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who has also reportedly had his personal security strengthened amid threats, called it “terrible news” for Amalia.

“I can’t say anything about threats and security measures. I can assure you that everyone in the government who is aware of and involved in this is doing their very best to make sure it is safe,” he told reporters in The Hague.

De Telegraaf reported last month that security for Amalia and Rutte had been tightened for fear of criminal plots against them. Police and intelligence services declined to comment on the report.

Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius tweeted that “measures have been taken regarding the security of the Crown Princess”, but said she could not comment on “concrete threats or specific security measures”.

“It is terrible that this is necessary. In particular for the Crown Princess herself,” she added.

