Heinz launches vintage fashion range featuring real ketchup stains

Heinz has launched a clothing line that uses real tomato ketchup to stain vintage and second-hand clothing.

The spice giant joined forces with online resale platform thredUP to launch its HEINZ Vintage Drip collection in the US.

The 157-piece range features much-loved streetwear and designer items, which are “deliberately designed to be inclusive of all sizes and genders” with sizes ranging from XXS – XXL.

According to Heinz, each piece has a “unique” ketchup brand, which the brand describes as “no stain.” [but] a statement’.

Speaking of the range, Alyssa Cicero, Brand Manager, Brand Communications, HEINZ, said the collection is about “sustainingly celebrating the character HEINZ ketchup stains add to clothing.”

She added: “We saw an opportunity to see the stain we left on clothing as another iconic brand symbol and turn the story from a stain to a statement.”

According to thredUp, the HEINZ Vintage Drip collection comes at the right time as demand for beloved apparel hits an all-time high among Gen Z and millennial consumers looking to be environmentally conscious.

According to thredUp’s research, about 62 percent of Generation Z and Millennials say they look for a used item before buying it new.

Erin Wallace, VP Integrated Marketing, thredUP, said: “We believe that every piece of clothing deserves a second life, even victims of the summer barbecue.

“We are excited to partner with an iconic brand like HEINZ to create the first-ever line of ketchup-stained pre-owned clothing that celebrates reuse.

“This collection offers a unique way for both fashion risk takers and food lovers to participate in the circular economy, while doing good for people and the planet.

“We hope it makes a splash… er… drip!”

North American ketchup enthusiasts can get their hands on the collection from September 13 through a drop on the thredUP website.

Proceeds from the Vintage Drip collection go to Rise Against Hunger.