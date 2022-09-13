Heinz Ketchup will have to change iconic sauce bottles following the Queen’s death 

Brands have two years to phase it out or must reapply to King Charles III

Heinz will be forced to replace his iconic ketchup bottles after the Queen’s death.

The manufacturing giant, along with other high-profile brands such as Gordon’s Twinings and Bollinger, are all facing the need to scrap the late monarch’s coveted weapon from their packaging.

The signature image shows the lion of England, the unicorn of Scotland and a shield divided into four parts, along with the words ‘by appointment with Her Majesty the Queen’.

In the case of Heinz ketchup, this was on the top and front of the bottles sold in the UK.

Companies are allowed to display the symbol, known as the Royal Warrant, in exchange for providing goods or services to the Royal Household.

However, the Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA) says the document will become invalid after the death of the grantor – in this case, the Queen.

Gordon’s is also one of the companies that must reapply to King Charles III if they want to keep their royal warrant, but they must prove that they “provide products or services on a regular and continuous basis to the royal households for not less than five years.” years of the past seven’

Bollinger also has a Royal Warrant which is now null and void after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Another brand that got the Royal Warrant was Twining’s, which makes the famous English breakfast tea

Supermarket giant Waitrose also proudly displays one of its vans

The coat of arms stands proudly above the Fortnum and Mason store as the company provides a number of goods and services to the Royal Household

Recipients may continue to use the weapon in connection with their business for up to two years, provided there is ‘no significant change within the business involved’.

Brands must reapply to King Charles III and prove that the Royal House uses their products regularly if they want to keep the advantage.

The RWHA states: ‘Among other things, applicants must also demonstrate that they have an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan.’

Food and beverage firms that were granted warrants by the late Queen Elizabeth II include Cadbury, Coca-Cola, Premier Foods, Unilever, British Sugar, Britvic, Martini, Dubonnet, Johnnie Walker, The Famous Grouse owner Matthew Gloag & Son, Gordon’s, Pimm’s.

Other affected companies include Bentley, Jaguar Land Rover, Barbour, Burberry, Boots, Clarins, Molton Brown, Hunter and Mappin & Webb.

The RWHA said they can reapply to the new king, but must prove that they are “providing products or services to the royal households on a regular and continuous basis for no less than five of the past seven years.”

The RWHA maintains that bearing the warrant does not necessarily mean that such items are better than their competitors in the market, only that they are a “preferred product” or service.

The UK is currently in the midst of 12 days of mourning ahead of the Queen’s state funeral, which will take place on Monday, and has been declared a public holiday.

The government says this will allow people, businesses and other organizations to pay their respects to Her Majesty as the last day of the national mourning period is celebrated.

This public holiday will work in the same way as others, and employees have no legal right to time off for this, as employers can take public holidays as part of an employee’s right to leave.