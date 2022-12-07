Heinrich XIII, the prince at centre of alleged coup plot, advocated for worldwide royal rule

Prosecutors said on Wednesday Heinrich contacted representatives from Russia, whom the group saw as its central contact for setting up its new order. They said there was no evidence that the representatives had responded positively to the request. The Kremlin said there could be no question of any Russian involvement in the alleged plot.
Heinrich was arrested at his home in Frankfurt, led out by police officers in balaclavas with handcuffs, mustard-colored corduroy trousers and a tartan-patterned jacket, with long gray hair.
Police also searched his hunting lodge in Thuringia, where he was suspected of stockpiling weapons, according to police Ostthuringer newspaper. The state in East Germany is known for the longstanding power of the far right.
The federal prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the report, saying only that there had been a raid in that area.
It also declined to comment on how Heinrich, if any, was involved in the far-right “Reichsbürger” movement, which denies the existence of the modern German state, and which prosecutors say is responsible for the group of arrested suspects. inspired.
The Reuss dynasty named all its male children Heinrich or Henry after the late 12th century in honor of Henry IV, Holy Roman Emperor, who bestowed on them the estates of Weida and Gera, now towns in the state of Thueringen.
Although there are no longer officially any princes and princesses in Germany, some descendants such as Heinrich have continued to use the title. He had named his real estate and financial services company, based in Frankfurt, the “Buero Prinz Reuss”.
However, the House of Reuss, currently led by Henry XIV who lives in Austria, has previously distanced himself from Henry XIII, calling him a confused man who spreads conspiracy theories, according to local media.