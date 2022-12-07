Heinrich XIII, the prince at centre of alleged coup plot, advocated for worldwide royal rule

Prosecutors said on Wednesday Heinrich contacted representatives from Russia, whom the group saw as its central contact for setting up its new order. They said there was no evidence that the representatives had responded positively to the request. The Kremlin said there could be no question of any Russian involvement in the alleged plot.

Heinrich was arrested at his home in Frankfurt, led out by police officers in balaclavas with handcuffs, mustard-colored corduroy trousers and a tartan-patterned jacket, with long gray hair.

Henry XIII Prince Reuss. Credit:worldwebforum 2019 Keynote Prinz Reuss

Police also searched his hunting lodge in Thuringia, where he was suspected of stockpiling weapons, according to police Ostthuringer newspaper. The state in East Germany is known for the longstanding power of the far right.

The federal prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the report, saying only that there had been a raid in that area.