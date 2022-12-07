Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Heinrich XIII, the prince at centre of alleged coup plot, advocated for worldwide royal rule
World

Heinrich XIII, the prince at centre of alleged coup plot, advocated for worldwide royal rule

by Merry
written by Merry
Henry XIII Prince Reuss.

Prosecutors said on Wednesday Heinrich contacted representatives from Russia, whom the group saw as its central contact for setting up its new order. They said there was no evidence that the representatives had responded positively to the request. The Kremlin said there could be no question of any Russian involvement in the alleged plot.

Heinrich was arrested at his home in Frankfurt, led out by police officers in balaclavas with handcuffs, mustard-colored corduroy trousers and a tartan-patterned jacket, with long gray hair.

Henry XIII Prince Reuss.Credit:worldwebforum 2019 Keynote Prinz Reuss

Police also searched his hunting lodge in Thuringia, where he was suspected of stockpiling weapons, according to police Ostthuringer newspaper. The state in East Germany is known for the longstanding power of the far right.

The federal prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the report, saying only that there had been a raid in that area.

It also declined to comment on how Heinrich, if any, was involved in the far-right “Reichsbürger” movement, which denies the existence of the modern German state, and which prosecutors say is responsible for the group of arrested suspects. inspired.

Police walk towards a home they raided earlier today in Berlin, Germany.

Police walk towards a home they raided earlier today in Berlin, Germany. Credit:Getty

The Reuss dynasty named all its male children Heinrich or Henry after the late 12th century in honor of Henry IV, Holy Roman Emperor, who bestowed on them the estates of Weida and Gera, now towns in the state of Thueringen.

Although there are no longer officially any princes and princesses in Germany, some descendants such as Heinrich have continued to use the title. He had named his real estate and financial services company, based in Frankfurt, the “Buero Prinz Reuss”.

However, the House of Reuss, currently led by Henry XIV who lives in Austria, has previously distanced himself from Henry XIII, calling him a confused man who spreads conspiracy theories, according to local media.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

‘Lengthy process’: Vladimir Putin says Ukraine fight is...

Crisis in Peru sees president ousted after attempting...

25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup...

Zelenskyy named ‘Time’ person of year for 2022

Every Time magazine Person of the Year cover...

‘Time’ magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the...

German police arrest 25 far right extremists on...

Oldest DNA on record – 2 million years...

Volodymyr Zelensky named Time’s Person of the Year...

Carolyn Grace death: Britain’s only female Spitfire pilot...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More