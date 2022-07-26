Heidi Range shows off her incredible figure in bikini snaps from Greek getaway

Heidi Range shared a series of sweet snaps from her Greek vacation on Monday after a week of fun in the sun.

The former Sugababes singer, 39, showed off her incredible figure in chic bikinis as she posed with her businessman, husband Alex Partakis, 41, and their daughters Aurelia, four, and Athena, 11 months.

The mother of two rocked a black ViX PaulaHemanny halter top as she hugged her shirtless partner at the five-star Sani Resort in Halkidiki.

The blond beauty tied her hair back and wore a white sun hat and gold earrings for a day at the beach.

Alex showed off a muscular body in a swimsuit and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the sun.

Another holiday photo showed Heidi crouching her adorable baby Athena while wearing yet another stylish swimsuit, this time decorated with blue and white patterns.

The singer wore a dainty beaded headband and accessorized her look with diamond earrings.

Other fun photos from the family vacation saw the couple and their kids splashing in the pool, enjoying the beach and lounging on the sunbeds.

Heidi posted a carousel of photos to her 65,900 followers and wrote: ‘What a week… Greece 2022, what a way to start the summer holidays off right! You were everything and more, we’ll be back.’

Added a follow up slew: ‘Greece 2022 part 2…Take me back!’

Heidi and Alex welcomed Athena on August 5, 2021 and announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing a series of sweet photos online.

Heidi posted a photo of herself cuddling her newborn baby in bed, alongside a photo of Athena wrapped in a blanket and another of her wearing a sweet baby suit.

The singer wrote at the touching images: ‘She’s here! We’re excited to introduce you to our little bundle of joy: Athena Veronica Partakis Born 9:05 PM, August 5, 2021, 6lb 1oz of pure love.”

Heidi announced she was expecting her second child during an interview with HELLO! magazine in March 2021 after two devastating miscarriages in the space of 18 months.

She said, “We’re both overjoyed. Aurelia asks for a sibling every day.

“When I was pregnant with Aurelia, it was a case of ignorance is bliss – I just assumed everything would be fine and it was.

“But because I’ve had two losses since her, it was quite a nerve-wracking time before I got the scans.”

Heidi admitted there was a time when she thought she wouldn’t be able to have another child, but she always remained grateful to have Aurelia.

She said, “I’d be devastated, but I’ve always thought we were lucky because we were so blessed to have Aurelia.”

Heidi and Alex have been together since early 2014 and got married in Florence, Italy in 2016.

Wading in the water: A muscular Alex splashed around in the pool with his daughter Athena – due next week – in one adorable shot