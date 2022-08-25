Heidi Montag shows off her baby bump in a red bikini while kissing husband Spencer Pratt in Hawaii

Advertisement

Heidi Montag certainly had that pregnancy glow as she enjoyed a relaxing trip to Hawaii with husband Spencer Pratt and their son Gunner Stone, four, ahead of the birth of their second child, expected in December.

While enjoying some quality time as a family of three at the beach, the 35-year-old reality star looked blissful as she exchanged a laugh with her longtime husband, before sharing a passionate kiss along the ocean.

As the duo closed lips on Monday, the bikini-clad Colorado native, who wore a bright red two-piece with a hoop-detailed belt and tie bottom, was rocking her growing baby bump.

Happy family: Heidi Montag certainly had that pregnancy glow as she enjoyed a leisurely trip to Hawaii with husband Spencer Pratt and their son Gunner Stone, four, ahead of the birth of their second child, expected in December

Her bright blonde locks were let down in a natural style as she opted for a subtle makeup palette.

The Hills star added a dainty collection of silver jewelry to the look, with her nails red to match the swimwear.

pratt. 39, wore blue, white and orange board shorts and adored their firstborn son when they took him into the water on a boogie board.

Natural Beauty: Her bright blonde locks were left in a natural style as she opted for a subtle makeup palette

Taking a dip: Pratt. 39, wore blue, white and orange board shorts and adored their firstborn son as they took him into the water with a boogie board

Before welcoming their impending arrival, they enjoyed the relaxing vacation at the Mahalo Kauai resort.

On Sunday, Spencer shared a slew of sweet snaps on Instagram, captioning it, “thanks for the memories.”

In one shot, Spencer held hands with his fourteen-year-old wife as they beamed, while others let the family soak in the crystal-clear tropical waters.

Hand in hand: Even after 14 years of marriage, the duo acted like newlyweds as they kissed and held hands on the beach

Vacation! The beauty also shared bikini snaps on Instagram

She and Spencer are expecting their second child in December, who they revealed earlier this year will be a boy.

After revealing the gender, Heidi admitted that she initially thought she was having a girl and that the blue cake surprised her when it was revealed.

“My whole intuition was out,” she admitted while chatting with Entertainment tonight.

She continued: ‘Growing up I always wanted guys and recently I started to think a little bit, I don’t know, I want a bit of a girl [to have] one of each. He really wants a brother for Gunner, so you know, I ultimately want what’s best for him and his life.”

The couple also welcomed son Gunner in 2017 after a turbulent and long time trying for a baby.

Proud: Spencer shared a slew of sweet snaps on Instagram, writing ‘thanks for the memories’