Heidi Montag shows off her baby bump as she takes part in adorable family photo shoot

She is waiting for the arrival of her second child.

But Heidi Montag’s baby already feels the love.

The 36-year-old’s bump was adorable kissed by her son Gunner Stone, five, during a family photo shoot with husband Spencer Pratt, 39.

Baby on the way! Heidi Montag’s baby bump felt the love during a family photoshoot

In a video posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the trio wore matching leather jackets as Heidi showed off her bare stomach for the camera.

Her husband and son both gently rubbed her stomach as she placed a tender hand on the bump.

The Hills vet couldn’t stop smiling as she posed with her growing family.

She looked gorgeous with her voluminous blonde hair styled in full waves and a perfect gloss of makeup covering her complexion.

aww! The youngster put his hand on his mother’s belly

Almost Mother! Montag beamed the whole photo shoot

The adorable video was composed by Emilee as the soundtrack to the song ily (i love you baby) and was inundated with comments about the happy family.

“We love you baby!” Heidi captioned the snap. She used the hashtags “#love #family #baby #pregnant #pregnancy #joy #blessed #thankful” and tagged the photographer who shot the scene.

She also added a blue heart emoji, referring to the gender of her child, a boy.

Oh baby! The adorable video was soundtracked from Emilee’s song ily (i love you baby) and was inundated with comments about the happy family

Heidi and Spencer met in a West Hollywood nightclub in the mid-2000s.

The couple quickly began dating and their relationship became one of the focuses of The Hills, which they both appeared on.

The two went on the run in Mexico in 2008 and the following year they held an official wedding ceremony in Pasadena.

Make memories! The trio wore matching leather jackets for the occasion

Spencer and Heidi broke up and nearly divorced in 2010, though they eventually reconciled.

The couple waited seven years before bringing a boy named Gunner Stone into their lives.

They then announced that in June they expected to expand their family.

The happy couple’s upcoming child is expected in December.