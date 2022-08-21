Heidi Montag shows her belly in red bikini as she awaits baby number two with husband Spencer Pratt

<!–

They are waiting for the arrival of their second child.

And on Saturday, Spencer Pratt proudly showed off his growing family when he posted photos with his wife Heidi Montag from their vacation in Hawaii.

The Hills star, 35, wowed in a red thong bikini as she basked in the sun with her husband, 39, and their son Gunner, four.

The TV personality wrote in his caption, “Mahalo Kauai, thank you for the fond memories!”

He shared a slideshow of outtakes from their fun in the sun, which included lots of beach days and swimming.

In one idyllic image, Spencer crawled along with his fourteen-year-old wife as he cradled her blossoming baby bump.

Both parents smiled widely for the snap, with Montag wearing a green tank top with her blond locks pulled back.

Adorable: Another outtake showed Gunner happily nestled in his father’s protective arms as he stood on the shoreline

Another shot showed Gunner happily nestled in his father’s protective arms as he stood on the shoreline.

Both father and son were drenched in water from their dip in the ocean, which could be seen behind them.

Spencer got a sunkissed when he sported a scruffy beard and showed off his muscular biceps, shirtless with his swimming trunks.

Heidi also got into the waterworks as she immersed herself in the sea with her little one nearby.

Earlier this week, the former MTV star took to social media as she gave fans an inside look at her pregnancy.

In a video clip, she reveals a beauty secret: she foams coconut oil on her stomach to prevent stretch marks.

‘I use coconut oil. It’s not that expensive, it’s organic… Yes, this belly is getting really big!’ she exclaimed.

Later photos showed more of her Hawaiian vacation with husband Spencer Pratt, whom she met while filming The Hills.

Hands-on: Heidi wore a red dress while gently holding a frog for her son to admire

Sweet moment: Gunner enjoyed lush greenery while on vacation with his parents

In June, Heidi and Spencer announced they were expecting their second child, later revealing that they are having a boy.

She initially thought she was having a girl and the blue cake at her gender reveal surprised her.

“My whole intuition was out,” she admitted while chatting with Entertainment tonight.

She continued: ‘Growing up I always wanted guys and recently I started to think a little bit, I don’t know, I want a bit of a girl [to have] one of each. He really wants a brother for Gunner, so you know, I ultimately want what’s best for him and his life.”

Precious! Montag accompanied her son Gunner under the sea as she wore a white swim shirt over her baby bump