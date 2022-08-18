Heidi Montag showcases her bump in floral print string bikini during beach day in Hawaii

<!–

She is waiting for the arrival of baby number two.

And Heidi Montag put her blooming bump in full view as she enjoyed another beach day in Hawaii on Tuesday.

The Hills star, 35, wowed in a tropical-print thong bikini as she basked in the sun.

Hello Mama! Heidi Montag put her blooming bump in the spotlight as she enjoyed another beach day in Hawaii on Tuesday

The mother-to-be couldn’t have looked happier as she gently placed her hands on her budding belly as the wind howled through her blond hair.

She walked barefoot along the shore, beaming with happiness and happily throwing her arms into the air.

She seemed to have a touch of makeup that graced her glowing complexion, with a peachy glow and a hint of eyeshadow complimenting her face.

Heidi gave fans more of a behind-the-scenes look at her pregnancy on social media, where she revealed she had lathered coconut oil on her stomach to prevent stretch marks.

Beach baby! Hills vet looked beautiful as she strolled barefoot along the ocean blue

Hurrah! Montag threw a huge grin and shot her arms in the air in delight

‘I use coconut oil. It’s not that expensive, it’s organic… Yes, this belly is getting really big!’ she exclaimed.

Subsequent photos showed more of her Hawaiian vacation with husband Spencer Pratt, whom she met while filming The Hills and married in 2008.

She shared a boomerang clip where they hugged by the ocean. “Love you @spencerpratt,” she wrote in the clip.

Sharing tips: Montag shared with fans that she used coconut oil to prevent stretch marks during her pregnancy

XOXO: The MTV alum shared a kiss with her husband Spencer Pratt, who she’s been with since their days on The Hills

Heidi also posted a glowing photo of her posing on the beach at sunset with her hand on her stomach.

“One of our last nights and I’m so sunburnt,” she said.

In June, Heidi and Spencer announced they were expecting their second child, later revealing that they are having a boy.

She initially thought she was having a girl and the blue cake at her gender reveal surprised her.

“My whole intuition was out,” she admitted while chatting with Entertainment tonight.

She continued: ‘Growing up I always wanted guys and recently I started to think a little bit, I don’t know, I want a bit of a girl [to have] one of each. He really wants a brother for Gunner, so you know, I ultimately want what’s best for him and his life.”

Kissed by the sun: Montag gently placed her hand on her stomach as she took in the sunset