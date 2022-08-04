WhatsNew2Day
Heidi Montag Pratt flaunts baby bump as she enjoys the beach with her family: ‘Five months!’

The Hills: New Beginnings alum Heidi Montag Pratt – who has been with her ‘miracle baby’ for five months – showed off her baby bump as she ‘enjoy the beach’ with her family in Malibu on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old’s second child is expected on December 1 after an 18-month fertility journey that includes hysteroscopic polypectomy surgeries and eating bison hearts, raw liver and testicles.

Heidi is also studying for a real estate exam so she can start a lucrative new career.

Montag’s husband – Pratt Daddy Crystals owner Spencer Pratt – lovingly taught their son Gunner how to boogie board and catch a wave.

Four-year-old tyke is so excited to be a big brother that he’s come up with creative names like “tree, Colorado, and scorpion.”

On July 15, the 13-year-old married couple announced that they were… ‘beyond excited and blessed to have another son’ at a gender reveal party attended by Entertainment Tonight.

“This could be my last pregnancy — most likely it will be — so I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as possible and take it in and remind myself,” Heidi told me. the outlet.

Montag's husband - Pratt Daddy Crystals owner Spencer Pratt - sweetly taught their son Gunner to boogie boarding and catch a wave

He helped his son catch a wave and then let him go alone

“But the feelings are coming back and I personally love being pregnant. I think it is one of the most incredible experiences. It’s such a miracle. It’s such a blessing and that’s why I just really want to embrace it.”

Aside from the hippie-turned brother — who turns 39 next week — Montag seemingly joked that she wanted a “camera person” and a “glamour team” in the delivery room.

“I have to be ready for the camera!” noted the Colorado-born blonde.

On Tuesday, Heidi packed her role as a graduate in Senior Year, Anchor Media Studios’ sequel to their Christian drama Freshman Year, which streamed on Netflix in 2020.

‘I’ve never graduated before’, Montag – who boasts 3M social media followers – allowed on set.

‘I got my GED, quit college, but today is my lucky day! So excited to be a part of this movie!’

MTV cancelled The Hills: New Beginnings on January 18 after two badly rated seasons, but Paramount just green-lit The Hills: Next Gen with an all-new cast.

In 2006-2010, Laguna Beach spin-off The Hills was often criticized for making up storylines.

