Heidi Montag looks stunning as she shows off pregnant belly in neon green bikini

Heidi Montag-Pratt looked stunning as she showed off her pregnancy belly on Sunday while on vacation in Hawaii.

To celebrate husband Spencer Pratt’s 39th birthday with their four-year-old son Gunner Stone, the reality TV star rocked the neon green two-piece swimsuit as they explored the tropical island.

Looking happy, healthy and fit for pregnancy, Montag redefined the term “hot mommy.”

Hot Mom: Heidi Montag put her baby bump in full view during a vacation in Hawaii on Sunday

Looking relaxed and carefree, Montag rocked the neon triangle bikini set.

She wore her panties on the side just below her baby bump, which proved flattering for the mother-to-be.

The red carpet looked confident in the swimsuit as she smiled at the camera

A mother’s love: The beauty spent much of her time on the beach playing with son Gunner Pratt

Montag frolicked in the ocean and around the Hawaiian resort with her firstborn.

Seen wearing sunglasses to match his mom’s neon swimsuit, Gunner and Montag seemed to enjoy being in the company of one another while spending quality time together.

Once a doting mother, Montag who has reached five and a half months of her pregnancy threw her hair in a ponytail and wore a protective quartz crystal around her neck as she played with her young son in the tropical paradise.

Hand in hand: A loving Montag smiled from ear to ear as she reached 5.5 months of pregnancy while on vacation

Montag and Pratt were spotted snapping photos for their own photo album memories.

Montag posed for the birthday boy taking pictures of her holding her belly.

The couple, who met and fell in love while filming the MTV reality show The Hills in 2006, married in 2008 and are still going strong fourteen years after their very public marriage.

In July, the beauty admitted she was hoping for a girl, but her son is overjoyed to have a baby brother.

Making memories: Montag appeared to be a pillar of strength and beauty as she awaits the arrival of her second child with crystal entrepreneur Spencer Pratt

Heidi added: “Growing up I always wanted guys and recently I started thinking a little bit, I don’t know, I want a bit of a girl and I have one of each.

“For Gunner, he really wants a brother, so you know, in the end I want what’s best for him and his life.”

The couple previously struggled to conceive and will be happy as long as they have a healthy child.

Spencer said, “As long as there’s a human in her belly, that’s a victory. “We haven’t worried about having a gender in my head for a long time. Thank you, God, there’s a baby here.’

The Hills star admits she started blaming herself for their fertility issues.

Heidi said, “I felt responsible.

“I felt like it was my fault… It was really hard to feel like you want something so badly and it’s just not possible… I couldn’t have done anything else.

Beach babe with a camera: last month she shared this photo wearing a blue crop top and gray pants

“I felt like I was older. I might have felt a little devastated about it. I just felt like maybe I missed an opportunity, maybe I made the wrong choice.’

Heidi went to great lengths to conceive – including eating raw meat.

She previously said, “I ate bison hearts and raw meat and lots of liver. And I got an animal diet, and I’ve had all my blood done, and I’ve donated a lot of blood. By the end I was really on an animal diet, which is mostly meat, so I really eliminated most of the vegetables because they say there are oxalates and toxins that can really interfere with [pregnancy].’

The former Celebrity Big Brother star also cut most fruit from her diet and found a “great lubricant” to increase her chances of pregnancy.

Hard work: The couple previously struggled to conceive and will be happy as long as they have a healthy child. Spencer said, “As long as there’s a human in her belly, that’s a victory. “We haven’t worried about having a gender in my head for a long time. Thank you, God, there’s a baby here’

She said: ‘I had minimal fruit, I actually had no grains and took a few supplements. And then I also found a lubricant that would be good for fertility. And it all came together with God’s timing and I got pregnant.”

Heidi went on to explain that leading up to discovering she was pregnant, she had in fact stopped taking pregnancy tests and was “shocked” to find out she was pregnant when her period was late.

She said: ‘I decided to stop taking pregnancy tests because every month I was so disappointed that I wasn’t pregnant. So I thought, when I was late, I’ll wait another day.

“Then I waited the next day and went down like, ‘I’m just going to take the pregnancy test.’ So I took my Clear Blue pregnancy test and I saw I was pregnant. I couldn’t even believe it. I was shocked! I cried. I ran upstairs like ‘Spencer, it says pregnant!’ Gunner said, ‘Why are you crying? What is going on?’ ‘