Heidi Montag enjoys some prenatal yoga on the beach in LA as she awaits birth of her second child

Heidi Montag got a breath of fresh air this week when she went to Santa Monica to practice yoga on the beach.

The 35-year-old mother-to-be showed off her growing belly in high-waisted black leggings.

She paired them with a bright neon pink sports bra with a black Nike swoosh logo on the front.

The former MTV star – who is married to Spencer Pratt, 38 – was alone for the day of sand and sun.

She walked barefoot while feeling comfortable on a printed white beach towel.

The media personality briefly wore dark-tinted aviator-style sunglasses before starting her yoga session.

Her long blond hair was styled in a side part and fell over her back with loosely curled ends.

Heidi didn’t let her fitness routine stop her from adding some glamor to her outfit while she put on makeup.

She wore light and shimmery eyeshadow on her lids and brought a soft pink blush to her cheeks.

Her plump pout was accentuated with a hydrating pink-tinted balm that complemented her complexion.

She showed off sparkly stud earrings in her earlobes and rocked a 14K gold chain and Pratt Daddy-branded bracelets from her and her husband.

Montag skillfully smashed several pieces as she performed her regimen as the waves crashed behind her.

The expectant mother of two looked blissful and zen as she moved her body as the wind blew through her hair.

At one point, she appeared on Instagram to interact with her million followers.

‘Beach day!’ she exclaimed in a video uploaded to the app’s Stories feature. “I just had to come and get some beach time,” she added.

The Hills alum took to social media last week to post two recent selfies on her Insta grid.

As she posed in front of the mirror, she wore a gray melange shirt with subtle ruffles on the sides.

The beauty’s icy locks were blown straight and she wore them side-parted as she stared at her reflection.

She wrote in the caption, “I love this belly!!!!!!!!! He moves so much!’ add a prayer hands emoji and a blue heart.

In June, Heidi and Spencer announced they were expecting their second child, later revealing that they are having a boy.

She initially thought she was having a girl and the blue cake at her gender reveal surprised her.

“My whole intuition was out,” she admitted while chatting with Entertainment tonight.

She continued: ‘Growing up I always wanted guys and recently I started to think a little bit, I don’t know, I want a bit of a girl [to have] one of each. He really wants a brother for Gunner, so you know, I ultimately want what’s best for him and his life.”