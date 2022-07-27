Heidi Klum’s model daughter Leni, 18, turns heads in a stunning shoot for Italian shoe brand Superga

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni looked stunning during her latest photo shoot for Italian shoe brand Superga.

The young model, 18, showed her credentials as she posed during the laid-back shoot at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

The rising star sat on the grass in a striped green and white shirt as he stared into the camera.

Another shot showed the runway star sitting on a couch in a similar shirt.

The brunette beauty had an all-American look and looked stunning while casually dressed in a basic white t-shirt and jeans.

A number of other images show the Vogue Germany cover girl rock a very sophisticated look while modeling various Superga styles.

Leni is the latest beauty to pose for the iconic shoe brand, with previous ads featuring names like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, the teen made her modeling debut on the cover of the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany, along with Heidi, 49.

The German-born model has been one of her daughter’s biggest fans as she embarks on her own modeling journey.

In October 2021, Leni turned heads when she hit the red carpet with her famous stepfather Seal, 59, who adopted her shortly after his marriage to Heidi in 2005.

She looked stunning in a black mini dress, which was fitted at the waist and had a tasseled hem.

Leni’s biological father is Italian multimillionaire Flavio Briatore, 72.

Heidi shares three biological children with the musician, Henry, 16, and Johan, 15, and Lou, 12.

She and Seal divorced in 2014 and the TV personality married fellow German Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in 2019.

Heidi’s Girl: Leni has followed in her mother’s footsteps and made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany’s January 2021 issue alongside Heidi, 49 (the duo pictured in 2021)