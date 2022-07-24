Heidi Klum’s mini-me daughter Leni, 18, jokes she is ‘a little past sun kissed’ as she bares sunburn

Heidi Klum’s mini-me daughter Leni Klum proved the importance of wearing sunblock this week on her Instagram page.

Leni, 18, posted a selfie of herself lying on a recliner and wearing a bikini, showing off her massive suntan.

Making sure she kept her sense of humor about the situation, the fashion legacy joked in the caption that she was “kissed a little past the sun.”

The teenage model was recently spotted having lunch in Beverly Hills with her adopted father Seal, Heidi’s ex-husband.

Heidi and Seal were married from 2005 to 2014 and biologically welcomed three children together: Henry, 16; John, 15; and Lou, 12.

Meanwhile, Leni grew out of Heidi’s previous relationship with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, but in 2009 Seal also legally adopted her.

“Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us calmly agreed that it made the most sense for him to adopt her, because a child has to grow up in a family,” Flavio told the Italian newspaper. Corriere della Sera in 2016.

Old Country: Leni has followed in her mother’s footsteps in the modeling business and even covered Vogue Germany with her last year

Flavio, 72, who eventually married a drastically younger Wonderbra model and welcomed a son named Nathan, added: “Leni is Seal’s family, Nathan is mine.”

Heidi is currently married to her compatriot Tom Kaulitz, who rose to fame as the guitarist for the band Tokio Hotel.

Seal made headlines last year when he spoke candidly in public about the difficulties of co-parenting his children with Heidi.

‘It can be a challenge. It requires teamwork. When you’re a team, when both parents are a team, it’s very easy and it’s not a challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, it can all fall apart,” he told Us Weekly.

What It Happens: Heidi sat supportive in the audience and filmed her daughter’s appearance to proudly post on her Instagram page

Spot the Similarity: Heidi and Leni pose together on the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana, with Leni still in her landing gear

Seal then explosively claimed that he and Heidi “never had that teamwork” with each other when it came to raising their children.

Their disagreements made headlines in 2020 when she wanted to take the kids back to her native country so she could film Germany’s Next Top Model there.

Seal objected on the grounds that the children might be exposed to the coronavirus, but an emergency hearing was held and Heidi prevailed.

As they were: Heidi and Seal were married from 2005 to 2014; they are pictured attending the Grammys together in 2010

Although she was allowed to take them to Germany, he was given “extended time” with them before and after the trip.

Leni has followed in her mother’s footsteps in the modeling business and was seen last week on the Dolce & Gabbana catwalk in Sicily.

Heidi sat supportive in the audience and filmed her daughter’s appearance to proudly post on her Instagram page.