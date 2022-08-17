Heidi Klum wows in summery floral print maxi dress and peach wedges as she heads to AGT

<!–

Heidi Klum turned heads when she arrived on the set of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California on Tuesday.

The gorgeous blonde German-American supermodel wore a long chic oversized floral-print bohemian summer dress and looked effortlessly glamorous as she prepared for her jury duty.

The catwalk queen, 49, looked stunning as she walked into the venue to film.

Klum wore a casual bohemian-style dress and looked cool and calm as she stopped to pose for photos.

Her long and loose-fitting floral print sundress featured a combination of bold and vibrant floral prints stitched together.

Paired with simple peach wedges, the sun-kissed star looked like a summer fashion template.

Klum improved her morning outfit by wearing a Gucci handbag.

Holding the bamboo top handle and the green leather-wrapped Diana bag in one hand, the model waved to fans with the other.

She kept her eyes covered with gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses to match her understated jewelry accents.

The model’s blonde accentuated locks appeared to be loosely styled in a half up and half down ‘do that cascading to her elbows.

Not an easy feat, Klum rocked perfectly layered bangs that framed her gorgeous face.

Klum looked extremely tanned and toned and kept her makeup natural with a peach lip stain and nothing more.

Heidi has been a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2011. The current jury also includes Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel, hosted by Terry Crews.

Outside of her modeling career, Heidi is also an adoring mother of four.

Her oldest daughter, Leni Klum, 18, is moving to New York City to attend college and continue her modeling career.

‘I’m [so proud]. You know, she screwed her head on tight,” she said ET Online. ‘At the moment the university is at the top of the list. It’s not modeling and she’s really excited about that next chapter in her life.”