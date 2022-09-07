Heidi Klum wears wild leopard print outfit with sheer skirt while heading to America’s Got Talent

<!–

Heidi Klum took a walk on the wild side when she wore a leopard-print ensemble to the taping of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old AGT judge was a pure delight in the short-sleeved dress with a sheer black skirt.

Heidi completed her look with leopard print heels and matching animal print sunglasses.

Wild outfit: Heidi Klum took a walk on the wild side when she wore a leopard print ensemble to the taping of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California on Tuesday

She also wore a large leopard print dress when she arrived for the AGT tape.

Heidi had her long blond hair over her shoulders and smiled as she greeted her fans.

The German-born beauty has been a judge on the NBC talent contest since 2013, with the exception of 2019.

She reviewed the talent in Season 17, along with franchise creator Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

Pure delight: The 49-year-old AGT judge was a pure delight in the short-sleeved dress and sheer black skirt

Animal shades: Heidi also has animal print sunglasses

Heidi used her Golden Buzzer on singer Lily Meola, 27, who was knocked out last week.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel recently shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a bikini and boots while at Burning Man.

Other shots showed her riding a bicycle through the desert holding her beautiful Tom.

Long-time judge: The German-born beauty has been a judge on the NBC talent contest since 2013, excluding 2019

Fan Favourite: Heidi had her long blonde hair wrapped around her shoulders and smiled when she acknowledged her fans

Walkway in the desert: The former Victoria’s Secret Angel recently shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a bikini and boots while at Burning Man

Outside of her modeling career, Heidi is also a doting mother of four.

Her oldest daughter, Leni Klum, 18, recently moved to New York to attend college and continue her modeling career.

‘I’m [so proud]. You know, she screwed her head on tight,” she told me ET Online. ‘At the moment the university is at the top of the list. It’s not modeling, and she’s looking forward to that next chapter in her life.”