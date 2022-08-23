Heidi Klum turns heads in an eye-catching ensemble at the filming of America’s Got Talent

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Heidi Klum looked stunning in a colorful ensemble when she arrived at the filming of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California earlier on Tuesday.

The German-American model, 49, was all smiles as she posed for photos before entering the building where the day’s filming would take place.

The talented star has been a judge on the popular competition series since 2013 and is working on her new Amazon series, Making The Cut.

Stunning: Heidi Klum, 49, was spotted shooting America’s Got Talent earlier on Tuesday

The mum of four opted for a colorful ensemble for her outing and donned a patterned jumpsuit.

The outfit was topped with a sheer long-sleeved sweater made from the same pattern and material.

For a fashionable edge, Heidi donned a pair of black and white ankle boots with a high heel.

A splash of color: The model and host opted for a colorful ensemble when she stepped out earlier on Tuesday

To complement her outfit, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model added a cross-body black and white patterned pouch to match her shoes.

Her blond hair was styled straight to fall over her shoulders. Heidi put on red-rimmed sunglasses to shield her eyes from the blazing sun.

The Project Runway alum chose not to add extra jewelry to let the outfit be the main centerpiece.

Busy: The mom of four has a busy schedule, balancing between work on America’s Got Talent and Amazon’s fashion design contest, Making The Cut

Long-term career: Heidi started her career in the modeling industry after winning a modeling competition in 1992

Heidi is also celebrating a big moment as her oldest daughter, Leni, 18, moves to New York City to attend college as fall quickly approaches.

She shares Leni with her ex, Flavio Briatore, and has three other children who she shares with her ex-husband Seal. The beauty is currently married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz.

During an interview with Accesstold the hardworking mother about her daughter going to the big apple.

“I’m sad, of course, but happy at the same time,” she explained. “But New York is kind of our home away from home. We’ve always been to New York shooting and filming. My daughter knows New York very well.’

The mother-daughter duo appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany for the January and February issue last year.

Leni has also followed in her mother’s footsteps and pursued her passion for modeling such as walking the runway for Dolce & Gabbana.

The third season of Making The Cut recently premiered on Amazon on August 19. The show is hosted by both Heidi and her previous Project Runway co-star, Tim Gunn.

When we talk about the popular series of fashion design competitions on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the supermodel explained that “every winning look” on the show “is produced and sold on Amazon Fashion.”

“We have ten fashion designers from all over the world,” Heidi says of the series. “It’s such a huge opportunity that you could end up winning $1 million.”