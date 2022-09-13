Heidi Klum teases her ‘most unexpected’ Halloween costume yet

Supermodel Heidi Klum has promised fans will be speechless when they see her Halloween costume this year, with the star claiming it’s her “most anticipated” look yet.

The 49-year-old fashion icon has long been dubbed the “Queen of Halloween” thanks to the many incredible outfits she’s worn for her annual party over the years.

Speaking to DailyMail.com at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Saturday, the Making The Cut star stated, “I break my brain every time over my Halloween costume because I don’t want to do things that might be expected.

Wait and see: Heidi Klum has promised fans will be amazed by her Halloween costume this year

“I think what I’m doing this year is one of the most unexpected… that no one would think about. People will keep saying “Whattttt?”

As for a hint as to what she’d be wearing, the mum of four simply teased, “I’ll be very claustrophobic in my outfit…”

In June, the model revealed that she had already started preparing her costume, four months before the spooky holiday.

Klum — who canceled her last two parties due to the coronavirus pandemic — shared a time-lapse video of a Prosthetic Renaissance employee holding a body scanner of some sort.

So many different looks: Heidi pictured in 2015 as Jessica Rabbit (L) and a skinless Hellraiser character in 2011 (R)

Cloning: In 2016, the Making the Cut producer (3-L) had her team transform five women with similar 5ft9in figures into her clones by donning wigs and prosthetic faces

The Project Runway host was seen sitting in a chair with her hair in a stocking cap dressed in a bikini top as she wrote, “#heidihalloween2022…and that’s how it begins.”

In 2019, Heidi debuted her creepiest costume — an alien with an exposed brain — for her 20th annual Halloween bash held at Cathédrale New York.

In the years before that, the model has also been transformed into Shrek’s Princess Fiona, the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s iconic thriller music video, and a skinless Hellraiser character.

Klum is currently reviewing the 17th season of America’s Got Talent — which airs Tuesdays on NBC — along with Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews.

What could it be this year? The Project Runway host shared a time-lapse video of a Prosthetic Renaissance employee holding a body scanner of sorts as she sat in a chair with her hair in a stocking cap while dressed in a bikini top.

Elsewhere, she has had success with her close friend and co-host Tim Gunn with their Prime Video series, Making The Cut.

The duo received the Best Fashion TV Series award on Saturday, with the pair proudly praising the show for highlighting designers who are making more environmentally conscious decisions with their creations.

The model was also joined by her eldest child Leni, 18, in a red carpet appearance at the star-studded event, held in conjunction with New York Fashion Week.

Klum rocked in a multicolored sequined Zuhair Murad gown with carefully placed cutouts.

Pulling out all the stops: In 2018, Heidi dressed up as Princess Fiona, while her third husband Tom Kaulitz dressed up as Shrek

Halloween Queen! In 2017, Klum turned into the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller music video

She wore her blonde locks in wavy waves, while a shimmering pink clutch bag and matching strappy heels completed the look.

Reflecting her mother’s look, Leni also opted for a similar sequined dress and bright pink handbag as they posed for photos shortly after arriving at the New York event.

Heidi shares Leni with ex Flavio Briatore, but her ex-husband Seal, whom she was married to from 2005 to 2014, adopted her when she was just five years old.

Winning Pair: Heidi and Tim Gunn Received Best Fashion TV Series Award at the annual Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Saturday

Model Mom: Heidi was joined at the event by her daughter Leni, 18

The singer remained in her life amid the split and the former couple also share sons Henry, 16, and Johan, 15, and daughter Lou, 12.

Leni has chosen to follow in her mother’s footsteps in the modeling industry, with the pair posing together for the cover of Vogue Germany in

Speaking to DailyMail.com about her daughter’s flourishing career, Heidi said: “It’s a strange feeling, but at the same time I’m so proud.”