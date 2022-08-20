Heidi Klum steps out of her car along busy LA street to film TikTok video

Heidi Klum turned more than a few heads as she jumped out of her car, amid a typical Los Angeles traffic jam, for a short video she posted to TikTok.

The longtime supermodel and television personality was driving along La Cienega Blvd when she noticed one of the billboards on the busy street.

And being the ultimate promoter, Klum decided to step off the lane, park her car and shoot a promo video of the billboard ad that happened to be for her fashion reality series Making The Cut.

Brave: Heidi Klum stopped by a busy road in Los Angeles on Friday to take in one of the promo billboards that happened to be for her fashion reality series Making The Cut

Klum, 49, jumped out of her vehicle looking business-like in a gray sequin suit that she paired with a sheer star print blouse and matching heels.

She also had her blond locks styled long and flowing over her chest and shoulders with bangs and a part in the middle.

When drivers started noticing her famous face and figure, Klum started shooting her clip for the social media platform.

‘See that big smile on my face? Do you know why I’m laughing?” she asked her 1.5 million TikTok fans and followers at the top.

After a short pause, she added, “I’m laughing because I see this poster.”

Best Dressed: Klum, 49, jumped out of her vehicle looking business chic in a gray sequin suit that she paired with a sheer blouse and matching heels

Fans: When the legendary German model and television personality was shooting her promo clip, she caught the attention of fans

Promo: The longtime supermodel recorded her clip and then posted it to TikTok, in time for the season three premiere episodes of Making The Cuty on Amazon Prime Video

Just when she had finished her sentence, she shifted her camera to reveal the Making The Cut billboard in the distance behind her.

“Tim Gunn and I in Making The Cut starting tomorrow (Friday, August 19) on Amazon Prime Video,” she continued, pointing her finger at the footage of Gunn and herself.

She ended the short clip by curling up and kissing her camera.

When the legendary German model and television personality was shooting her promo clip, she caught the attention of fans.

A fan approached Klum, who spoke kindly and checked something the passerby had on his cellphone before setting off again.

Slim: ‘See that big smile on my face? Do you know why I’m laughing?” Klum asked her 1.5 million TikTok fans and followers from the start of her video

Original ad: After a short break, Klum added: ‘I’m laughing because I see this poster’, which happened to be for her fashion reality series Making The Cut

Klum pointed to her co-host and herself as she mentioned each name in the clip

While this was happening, another woman stood patiently a few feet away so she could also introduce herself to the German-born star.

Season three of Making The Cut, created by Klum and Gunn, premiered Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

The first two episodes are now available on the streaming service. Two more will be released every Friday until the finale airs on September 9.

The new season features 10 new fashion designers from around the world competing for a $1 million prize, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Returning judges are fashion designers Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott, while incoming guest judges include Hollywood stylist Jason Bolden, model and TikTok star Wisdom Kaye, and stylish musician sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey.

Sending love: Klum ended her video by pleating and offering a kiss to the camera