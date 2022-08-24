Heidi Klum steps out in colorful outfit as she arrives to America’s Got Talent

<!–

She is a modeling icon.

And Heidi Klum fully showed off her fashionista skills as she arrived at America’s Got Talent in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon.

The catwalk queen, 49, wore a colorful black blazer, striking trousers and a bold green Gucci bag on her arm.

She paired the look with an orange top and matching shiny slingbacks with gold heels.

Heidi’s long blonde hair was styled in loose, textured waves and her thick bangs skimmed over her stylish black sunglasses.

The beauty also rocked long nails polished with a light pink polish.

She beamed with joy when she arrived at the show and looked as cheerful and happy as can be.

The outing comes after Heidi addressed the upcoming Hulu documentary series Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons. The show explores the bizarre relationship between former Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner and Jeffrey Epstien.

It also describes the company as one that is “plagued by widespread misogyny and sexual misconduct,” it writes. Variety.

Heidi, who has served as an Angel for the lingerie brand for many years, revealed that she turned down an offer to join the show because she had only positive experiences working with the company.

“They asked me if I wanted to be there,” Heidi said on Variety’s Just for Variety podcast. ‘And I thought, ‘If you’re looking for a negative story, you’re barking at the wrong tree, because I had a great time there.’

Although Heidi did see the first episode of the three-part series, she said that “hardly anyone I knew was on that show.”

“I didn’t know who all those people were,” she explained.

Heidi spoke glowingly about her time at the lingerie brand, calling it “the best time ever.”

She also said it was “baffling” to hear about the allegations the series shed light on.

“Hearing all these stories popping up is mind-boggling when they accuse different people of different things, and I’m like, ‘My god, did this really happen?’ I don’t know. So I always waited for more insight, but… it never came. So I never stopped looking at it.’