Heidi Klum stands out in a yellow and purple dress with red boots

Heidi Klum looked like a Lakers girl when she arrived Tuesday for a new recording of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California.

The 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge looked stunning in a purple and yellow Puma dress, along with red high-heeled boots and a matching red purse.

The model’s blond hair fell down as she walked into the room wearing her sunglasses. The reality TV personality was all smiles as she waved to fans.

The four judges of America’s Got Talent have a strong bond, both on and off the camera – none more so than Sofia Vergara and Heidi.

Although the pair have become close friends because of their time together, the subconscious comparisons still surface, especially in Sofia’s mind.

The actress sat down with fellow judge Howie Mandel on his podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff to discuss her life and career.

While talking about feelings of security within the group, they both claimed that Heidi was “super safe because she was a supermodel.”

Sofia continued: ‘I feel like I’m safe. But imagine yourself, in your fifties and next to a supermodel, talking about inherent comparisons between the two and how she internalized some of them.

The group burst out laughing when Sofia suggested that in an emergency, Heidi should walk barefoot so they could run together.

She added at the end, “I like to have fun with her because I love her. And she’s so gorgeous, I love that she dresses to perfection every time,” Howie also mentioned that they’ve gotten pretty close to the show.

Klum recently revealed that she and her daughter, 18-year-old model Leni Klum, disagree about fashion, and she’s OK with that.

When asked whether she and her daughter disagree on major fashion trends, Klum noted that they “probably disagree on most things.”

“But that’s the fun part,” Klum said. “She has her own take on fashion and what she loves and so do I. She does what she wants. She is 18 and I feel she has a good sense of style. I like it.’