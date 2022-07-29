Heidi Klum soaks up the sun on a pink mermaid tail water float while vacationing with Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum was spotted on a sunny vacation with her husband Tom Kaulitz and his brother Bill on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old supermodel was seen in the ocean lounging on a pink inflatable mermaid tail water float, while Tom, 32, and Bill, 32 – of Tokyo Hotel fame – swam nearby.

The beauty came to the beach wearing a white and yellow cover with a deep slit on the side and kept her blond locks covered with a straw hat.

The German-born star shielded her eyes from the sun with dark sunglasses and carried a brown bag on her shoulder.

Meanwhile, her husband of three years was a bright face, dressed in a neon yellow T-shirt and matching vibrant shorts.

The rocker wore his dark locks down, flowing over his shoulders, and like his wife, he wore sunglasses.

His brother fitted in a colorful look of his own, wearing a bright Hawaiian-style shirt and striped shorts.

Like his beach mates, Bill also rocked sunglasses and wore his shoulder-length blonde hair down all day.

The trio then took the plunge and were seen swimming in the blue ocean waters and relaxing on their own respective floats.

Tom didn’t stay too far from his beautiful wife and eventually swam up to her and gave her a kiss.

While Heidi lay in the sun while lying on her back, Tom chose to lean forward on his orange and blue bodyboard.

After finishing her water activities, the model showed off her toned rear as she returned to dry land wearing the giant pink float.

The fashionista wore the giant pink float all by herself and seemed to struggle a bit before finally going up the hill.

Heidi and Tom were first linked in March 2018 and two months later they made their relationship public.

They said ‘I do’ at a private ceremony in February 2019, three months after the engagement on Christmas Eve 2018.

The dynamic duo then had a larger wedding on a yacht in Italy in August of the same year.

In 2019, Tom cast his wife in the music video for the band’s song Chateau.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was previously married to musician Seal, 59, from 2005 to 2014.

They biologically welcomed three children together – Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12.

The host of Project Runway is also a mother of 18-year-old daughter Leni, 18, who grew out of Heidi’s previous relationship with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, 72. But in 2009, Seal also legally adopted her.

Strong: The beauty wore the giant pink float all by herself