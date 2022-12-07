Heidi Klum shows off her VERY tanned legs in a pink mini dress as she leads the glam red carpet

Heidi Klum shows off her VERY tanned legs in pink minidress as she leads the glam red carpet for The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in LA
Advertisement
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Heidi Klum always knows how to put on her best fashion foot.
And on Wednesday, the supermodel didn’t disappoint as she posed in a pink minidress and purple heels for The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles.
The 49-year-old cover girl, who recently sat on the PDA with husband Tom Kaulitz at LA Comic Con, showed off her very tanned legs in the eye-catching look, while sporting a heavily fringed haircut.
Wow factor: Heidi Klum always knows how to put on her best fashion foot. And on Wednesday, the supermodel didn’t disappoint as she posed in a pink minidress and purple heels for The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles