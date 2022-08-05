Heidi Klum shows off her incredible figure in a colourful bikini during sun-soaked Miami getaway

She has been on a picturesque vacation in Miami with her husband Tom Kaulitz.

And Heidi Klum sent temperatures soaring Friday in a sizzling social media clip of her lavish, sun-filled getaway.

The supermodel, 49, showed off her incredible figure in a colorful thong bikini as she beamed on a beach before the sunset.

Wow! Heidi Klum let the temperatures soar in a colorful string bikini on Friday during her lavish sun-filled outing

Opting for a fresh face, Heidi let her blonde locks blow freely in the wind as she waved her hair in slow motion in the video.

On Thursday, Instagram shared a video of herself dancing in a tiny bikini.

The German supermodel, 49, looked incredibly youthful in the animal print two-piece and the smallest panties tied at the sides.

Amazing: Heidi opted for a fresh face and let her blonde locks blow freely in the wind as she twisted her hair in slow motion in the video

The post comes after Heidi shared many PDA videos and photos of herself and her husband Tom Kaulitz as they celebrated their three-year anniversary,

Heidi shared a clip of herself looking sensational in a pink bikini holding the hands of her musician love and running into the ocean with him.

The mother of four captioned it with the words, “Ich liebe Dich über Alles,” which means, “I love you more than anything.”

Wow! Heidi posed in a tiny bikini for a dance video on Instagram on Thursday after sharing countless videos with husband Tom Kaulitz on their three-year anniversary

Love in progress: Heidi shared a clip of herself looking sensational in a pink bikini holding her musician love’s hand and running into the ocean with him

Heidi has been vacationing in Miami with husband Tom Kaulitz for several weeks and has kept her 9.7 million Instagram followers up to date.

Heidi married Tom, the guitarist of the band Tokio Hotel, in 2019.

They were first linked in March 2018 and went public with their relationship two months later.

They became engaged on Christmas Eve 2018 and married privately in February 2019 and held a ceremony on a yacht in Italy in August 2019.

She has four children: a daughter named Leni, 18, with ex-flame Flavio Briatore, 72; Leni was later adopted by her second ex-husband Seal.

Heidi and Seal, 59, had three children together during their marriage, which was from 2005 to 2014: Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12.