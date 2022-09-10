Heidi Klum shows off her figure in a racy leather dress alongside lookalike daughter Leni

Heidi Klum and her gorgeous lookalike daughter Leni stepped out for a sumptuous meal in New York City on Friday.

The 49-year-old supermodel showed off her incredible figure in a sassy black leather dress as she arrived at the restaurant, Casa Cruz, before heading to Bloomingdale’s 150th anniversary party.

She increased her height in a pair of matching heeled boots and accessory with a gold bracelet while wearing a chic clutch.

Heidi sported a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while sporting her blonde locks in a stylish wet hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Leni, 18, showed off her impeccable sense of style in a busty animal print dress with a daring thigh-high split.

She increased her height in a pair of chunky black heels and completed the ensemble with leather gloves.

The beauty opted for a flawless glam makeup look and styled her brunette locks in a sleek back.

Heidi shares Leni with ex Flavio Briatore, but her ex-husband Seal, whom she was married to from 2005 to 2014, adopted her when she was just five years old.

The singer remained in her life amid the split and the former couple also share sons Henry, 16, and Johan, 15, and daughter Lou, 12.

During an interview last year with additional television, Leni discussed a modeling tip she got from her mom Heidi when she started in the industry.

“She always tells me to have fun, and she always says, ‘Bounce around, be fun, be energetic, be excited,'” the star explained.

The media personality also explained that while both her mother and herself enjoy the modeling and fashion industry, their style choices are quite the opposite.

“She calls it grungy,” Leni said, talking about how Heidi sees her own personal fashion. “I just call it oversized… never catch me in super tight jeans, because I don’t like wearing things that are uncomfortable.”

Leni, who speaks fluent German, recently left her home to move to New York City to begin her freshman year of college.

Her mother, Heidi, recently discussed her feelings about being far away from her daughter during a recent interview on The late late show with James Cordon.

“It’s so sad,” the America’s Got Talent jury admitted. “She just moved in this weekend and I’m calling her. Normally she answers, but then I don’t hear anything for three or four hours.’

‘And already my head goes ‘Where is she? What is she doing? Why doesn’t she answer?’ The worries are already starting,” Heidi revealed.

The supermodel stated that she called Leni every two hours at one point. “Now I want the roommate’s number so I can eavesdrop on the roommate if she doesn’t answer,” Heidi said humorously.