Heidi Klum shares candid clip slipping into a corset for America’s Got Talent

Heidi Klum shared a candid clip slipping into a corset as she showed a glimpse of how she prepares to film America’s Got Talent on Wednesday.

The star, 49, showed off her figure as she was strapped into her tight outfit by an assistant and pinned at the waist.

She then wore a stylish denim dress with button detailing on the front over the top as she prepared to film the All-Stars edition of the show.

The nude underwear had sheer paneled details and gave a glimpse of her roomy assets and was paired with a cozy knit skirt as she got ready.

She wore her long blonde locks in a straight poker style and had clips in while she applied her glamour, opting for bronzed makeup.

In the next scene, she wore the denim dress as she posed up a storm and showed off her look, complete with gold earrings.

Heidi wrote in the caption: “A little behind the scenes as I get ready for @agt all stars.”

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has been officially given the green light to start production by NBC.

The spin-off series, created by Simon Cowell, 63, will bring back familiar faces as they compete for a new and coveted ‘All Star’ title.

The original America’s Got Talent competition series first premiered in 2006 and has been a huge success over the years.

Season 17 of the hit show, which aired earlier this year, had about 6 million viewers per episode.

According to Deadlinethe upcoming series will star in past winners, finalists, fan favorites and also a few viral sensations who will compete to become an All-Star.

In the spin-off, beloved and current America’s Got Talent judges will transition to the new show, such as Simon, Heidi and Howie Mandel.

The only judge who will not participate in the All-Stars competition series is Sofia Vergara, the publication reports.

Terry Crews, the current host of America’s Got Talent, aka AGT, will also host the spin-off. Previous hosts of the series have been Nick Cannon, Tyra Banks and Jerry Springer.

Production will begin later this month in October and special auditions are currently underway. A firm release date has yet to be confirmed, but the show is slated for next year in 2023.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars isn’t the main show’s first spin-off. AGT: The champions also brought past finalists, winners, and live round participants competing for the world championship title.

AGT: Extreme was an additional series created from the original and aimed primarily at talented stunt performers. The show first aired earlier this year in February 2022.

America’s Got Talent has another 70 editions around the world such as Britain’s Got Talent and Philippines Got Talent.

According to Deadlinethe beloved show also holds a Guinness World Records title for most successful reality television format.

Over the years, the series, which has become a household name for many, has been nominated for numerous awards since its premiere, including a Primetime Emmy Award, People’s Choice Award and Critics Choice Award.

The 17th season aired recently, earlier last month in September, and attracted approximately 6.8 million viewers.

The Mayyas took first place on the final season and are an all-female alternative dance troupe consisting of 36 members.

Inbound: Production will begin later this October in October and special auditions are currently underway