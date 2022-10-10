Heidi Klum seen picking up supplies for Halloween party in LA 

Hollywood’s self-proclaimed Halloween queen Heidi Klum is gearing up for her biggest party yet — weeks before hosting her first dress-up party since the pandemic.

The German supermodel, 49, was seen preparing for her favorite vacation three weeks early during a shopping spree in Los Angeles.

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the America’s Got Talent jury stepping out in a green tracksuit, Bob Marley T-shirt, trendy green flip flops and designer shades to do a laundry list of groceries.

Three-time-married Heidi began with a haircut appointment and a 90-minute pampering session, before heading to Dolls Kill, a popular West Hollywood costume shop to pick up party supplies.

Heidi Klum was caught picking up party and costume supplies during a trip to Dolls Kill, a popular West Hollywood costume shop

Hollywood’s self-proclaimed Queen of Halloween gears up for her biggest transformation yet, weeks before she’ll host her legendary costume party

The 49-year-old German supermodel came out of the store with several large shopping bags filled to the brim with purchases

Klum, who has been hosting the extravagant party since 1999, is known for pulling out all the stops with her costumes every October 31.

Klum, who is known for pulling out all the stops with her suits on October 31, emerged nearly an hour later, weighed down by huge shopping bags filled to the brim with purchases.

While she hasn’t revealed who she’ll be celebrating this year, the TV host has already promised fans it will be her “most unexpected” look yet.

The mother of four, who has been married to rocker Tom Kaulitz since 2019, was forced to cancel her last two Halloween parties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Klum, who has been hosting the extravagant party since 1999, has long been dubbed the “Queen of Halloween” thanks to her incredible and realistic costumes over the years.

Among her most memorable outfits are the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s 2017 music video Thriller, Princess Fiona from Shrek in 2018, and Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit in 2015.

Klum started with a hair appointment and a 90-minute pamper session before heading to the costume shop

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the America’s Got Talent judges stepping out in a green tracksuit, a Bob Marley T-shirt, trendy green flip flops and designer sunglasses to do a laundry list of groceries

Klum has previously said that she will start planning her next Halloween costume as early as November 1 of the previous year.

Pictured: Dolls Kill in West Hollywood. While Heidi hasn’t revealed who she’ll be celebrating this year, the TV host has already promised fans it will be her “most unexpected” look yet.

Speaking to DailyMail.com at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards last month, the Making The Cut star stated, “I drive my Halloween costume crazy every time because I don’t want to do things that might be expected.

“I think what I’m doing this year is one of the most unexpected… that no one would think about. People will keep saying “Whattttt?”

As for a hint as to what she’d be wearing, the mum of four simply teased, “I’ll be very claustrophobic in my outfit…”

In June, the model revealed that she had started preparing her costume four months in advance.

At the time, she shared a time-lapse video of a Prosthetic Renaissance employee holding a body scanner of sorts as she sat in a chair with her hair in a stocking cap while dressed in a bikini top.

At her last party in 2019, she was completely unrecognizable as an alien with an exposed brain – for her 20th annual bash held at Cathédrale New York

In 2018, Heidi dressed up as Princess Fiona, while her third husband Tom Kaulitz dressed up as Shrek. In 2017, Klum turned into the werewolf (right) from Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller music video

So many different looks: Heidi pictured in 2015 as Jessica Rabbit (L) and a skinless Hellraiser character in 2011 (R)

Using the hashtag #heidihalloween2022, Heidi – with 21.4 million followers on social media – captioned her post: “…and that’s how it begins.”

In 2016, the Making the Cut producer host had her team transform five women with similar 5ft 9in figures into her clones by donning wigs and prosthetic faces.

Heidi was a butterfly in 2014, an old woman in 2013, Cleopatra in 2012, a skinless chimpanzee and Hellraiser character in 2011, and an alien transformer in 2010.

Klum is currently reviewing the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, which airs Tuesdays on NBC, along with Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews.