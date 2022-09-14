WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Heidi Klum puts on leggy display in pink and blue minidress while walking at America’s Got Talent

Entertainment
By Merry

Heidi Klum shows off leggy in a sleeveless pink and blue mini dress as she walks the America’s Got Talent red carpet with the other judges

By Mark McGreal for Dailymail.Com

Published: 07:47, September 14, 2022 | Updated: 07:47, September 14, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Heidi Klum showed off her long legs as she walked the America’s Got Talent red carpet with the other judges on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old model wore a pink and blue mini dress decorated with numerous gemstones.

She wore high gold heels and the long blond locks that ran down her sides framed her face perfectly.

Lively: The 49-year-old model wore a pink and blue mini dress adorned with countless gems

Golden shoes: she walked in high golden high heels

Golden shoes: she walked in high golden high heels

Leggy: Heidi Klum showed off her long legs as she walked the America’s Got Talent red carpet with the other judges on Tuesday

The German-American model wore her bangs long in the front and she had a radiant white smile.

Klum’s longtime co-star Simon Cowell walked the red carpet with his longtime fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son, Eric Cowell.

The 62-year-old television personality wore a dark gray t-shirt and black pants with matching shiny loafers.

Great looking hair: The long blonde locks that ran down her sides framed her face perfectly

Great looking hair: The long blonde locks that ran down her sides framed her face perfectly

Great looking hair: The long blonde locks that ran down her sides framed her face perfectly

Stylish hair: The German-American model wore her bangs long in the front and she flashed a radiant white smile

Stylish hair: The German-American model wore her bangs long in the front and she flashed a radiant white smile

Stylish hair: The German-American model wore her bangs long in the front and she flashed a radiant white smile

Casual look: The 62-year-old TV personality wore a dark gray t-shirt and black pants with matching shiny loafers

Casual look: The 62-year-old TV personality wore a dark gray t-shirt and black pants with matching shiny loafers

Beautiful dress: his other half, 45, wore a dark red one-shoulder dress

Beautiful dress: his other half, 45, wore a dark red one-shoulder dress

Happy family: Klum’s longtime co-star Simon Cowell walked the red carpet with his longtime fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son, Eric Cowell

His better half, 45, wore a dark red one-shoulder dress. She parted her black hair in the middle and it fell right down the sides of her face.

She put one arm around her future husband and put the other on their eight-year-old’s shoulder.

Eric wore a light blue polo shirt, dark gray jeans and white Nike sneakers with green swooshes.

Dropping her hair: She parted her black hair in the middle and it fell right down the sides of her face

Dropping her hair: She parted her black hair in the middle and it fell right down the sides of her face

Dropping her hair: She parted her black hair in the middle and it fell right down the sides of her face

Well dressed: Eric wore a light blue polo shirt, dark gray jeans and white Nike sneakers with green swooshes

Well dressed: Eric wore a light blue polo shirt, dark gray jeans and white Nike sneakers with green swooshes
Laughing: The group laughed widely as they entered the event

Laughing: The group laughed widely as they entered the event

Holding each other: She put one arm around her husband-to-be and put the other on their eight-year-old’s shoulder

Lovingly: Simon and Lauren looked at each other lovingly at one point.

Lovingly: Simon and Lauren looked at each other lovingly at one point.

Lovingly: Simon and Lauren looked at each other lovingly at one point.

Tight suit: Howie Mandel wore a black blazer with two long white stripes over it and a tie in exactly the same style

Tight suit: Howie Mandel wore a black blazer with two long white stripes over it and a tie in exactly the same style

Tight suit: Howie Mandel wore a black blazer with two long white stripes over it and a tie in exactly the same style

Howie Mandel wore a black blazer with two long white stripes over it and a tie in exactly the same style.

He was wearing black trousers and also had a white pocket square.

America’s Got Talent will conclude its seventeenth season with the finale airing on Wednesday, September 14.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Phoebe Burgess steps out after revealing…

Merry

Billie Eilish tour: Singer reveals what…

Merry

MAFS: Domenica Calarco lashes out after…

Merry
1 of 4,623

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More