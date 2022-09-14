Heidi Klum puts on leggy display in pink and blue minidress while walking at America’s Got Talent

<!–

Heidi Klum showed off her long legs as she walked the America’s Got Talent red carpet with the other judges on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old model wore a pink and blue mini dress decorated with numerous gemstones.

She wore high gold heels and the long blond locks that ran down her sides framed her face perfectly.

The German-American model wore her bangs long in the front and she had a radiant white smile.

Klum’s longtime co-star Simon Cowell walked the red carpet with his longtime fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son, Eric Cowell.

The 62-year-old television personality wore a dark gray t-shirt and black pants with matching shiny loafers.

His better half, 45, wore a dark red one-shoulder dress. She parted her black hair in the middle and it fell right down the sides of her face.

She put one arm around her future husband and put the other on their eight-year-old’s shoulder.

Eric wore a light blue polo shirt, dark gray jeans and white Nike sneakers with green swooshes.

Lovingly: Simon and Lauren looked at each other lovingly at one point.

Howie Mandel wore a black blazer with two long white stripes over it and a tie in exactly the same style.

He was wearing black trousers and also had a white pocket square.

America’s Got Talent will conclude its seventeenth season with the finale airing on Wednesday, September 14.