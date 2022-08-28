Heidi Klum puts on a leggy display in white mini dress as she steps out with husband Tom Kaulitz

<!–

Heidi Klum put on a leggy display in a white mini dress when she went out to dinner with husband Tom Kaulitz in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

The supermodel, 49, who recently came out in support of her former employer Victoria’s Secret, looked as chic as ever as she sauntered with rocker Tom, 32.

She showed off her toned legs in a pair of neon and silver sandals and decorated with chic shades.

Tom was wearing a printed shirt, black pants and sneakers when he stepped outside.

The outing comes after Heidi addressed the upcoming Hulu documentary series Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons. The show explores the bizarre relationship between former Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein.

It also describes the company as one that is “plagued by widespread misogyny and sexual misconduct,” it writes. Variety.

Heidi, who served as an Angel for the lingerie brand for many years, revealed that she turned down an offer to join the show because she had only positive experiences working with the company.

“They asked me if I wanted to be there,” Heidi said on Variety’s Just for Variety podcast. “And I was like, ‘If you’re looking for a negative story, you’re barking at the wrong tree because I had the most amazing time there.’

Although Heidi did see the first episode of the three-part series, she said that “hardly anyone I knew was on that show.”

“I didn’t know who all those people were,” she explained.

Heidi spoke glowingly about her time at the lingerie brand, calling it “the best time ever.”

She also said it was “baffling” to hear about the allegations the series shed light on.

“Hearing all these stories pop up is mind-boggling when they accuse different people of different things, and I’m like, ‘My god, did this really happen?’ I don’t know. So I always waited for more insight, but… it never came. So I never stopped looking at it.’