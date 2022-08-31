Heidi Klum puts on a busty display in a plunging white dress as she arrives to America’s Got Talent

Heidi Klum turned heads when she arrived on Tuesday to film America’s Got Talent in Pasadena.

The German supermodel, 49, showed off her roomy cleavage in a deep white dress with frilly sleeves and a tiered bottom.

The blonde beauty paired the outfit with ankle strap heels and a matching pair of shades of white.

Continuing with the all-white theme, the fashionista carried a large white tote bag on her shoulder.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel sported her blonde locks in a straight style with bangs and shorter front pieces framing her face.

Heidi seemed to be in a good mood and smiled as she walked to the studio.

The runway phenom also took to her Instagram to share a short video with fellow judge Sofía Vergara, 50.

‘Are you ready for us? We’re sitting in our seats,” Heidi sang into the camera as Sofia waved.

She also posted an adorable Boomerang video with fellow judge Howie Mandel, 66, as they blew kisses at the camera.

The 17th season of America’s Got Talent premiered in May, and after weeks of auditions, the live shows began in early August.

The outing comes after Heidi addressed the recent Hulu documentary series Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons. The show explores the bizarre relationship between former Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner and Jeffrey Epstien.

It also describes the company as one that is “plagued by widespread misogyny and sexual misconduct,” Variety writes.

Heidi, who served as an Angel for the lingerie brand for many years, revealed that she turned down an offer to join the show because she had only positive experiences working with the company.

“They asked me if I wanted to be there,” Heidi said on Variety’s Only for Variety podcast. “And I was like, ‘If you’re looking for a negative story, you’re barking at the wrong tree, because I had a great time there.”‘

Although Heidi did see the first episode of the three-part series, she said that “hardly anyone I knew was on that show.”

“I didn’t know who all those people were,” she explained.

Heidi spoke glowingly about her time at the lingerie brand, calling it “the best time ever.”

She also said it was “baffling” to hear about the allegations the series shed light on.

“Hearing all these stories pop up is mind-boggling when they accuse different people of different things, and I’m like, ‘My god, did this really happen?’ I don’t know. So I always waited for more insight, but… it never came. So I never stopped looking at it.’