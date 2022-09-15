Heidi Klum poses in sheer green ensemble as she joins Sofia Vergara on red carpet for AGT

<!–

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara radiated elegance as they walked the red carpet in Pasadena, California on Wednesday for the America’s Got Talent finale.

The 49-year-old model was dressed in a green mesh dress with vertical black stripes with straps and black sandal heels.

The German supermodel wore her blonde locks down and with bangs and earrings as she smiled for photographers at the show business meeting.

Vergara, 50, wore a shoulderless black dress with blue and white floral patterns when she made her entrance on the show.

The Barranquilla, Colombia native had her light brown locks down and parted and wore silver studded heels for the broadcast of the NBC talent contest.

Wednesday night’s broadcast saw Lebanese female dance troupe The Mayyas capture the season 17 title of the show, claiming a $1 million prize and a performance at the Las Vegas-based Luxor Hotel and Casino.

In their audition for the show, Vergara pushed the Golden Buzzer to help the ensemble advance in the competition.

Klum took a spin with her blond mane glistening at night

She posed with show business icon Henry Winkler during filming in Southern California

Klum told People of their acumen: ‘They’re ready for Vegas – I’d go check them out. I find them incredible. It’s the costumes. It’s like, wow moments. It’s like memorizing, it’s haunting. They hypnotize you in a way.’

Judge Howie Mandel told the publication that he thought the Mayyas was “the most impressive, amazing act I’ve seen on this show in my years.”

He added: ‘It’s not like anything you can describe. It was amazing. It was just beautiful and enchanting and hypnotic and powerful.

‘Then take into account where they come from and what the culture is, what they have to do with and what women encounter, all over the world. They should be the banners for female empowerment.’

The native of Barranquilla, Colombia, had her light brown locks down and parted wearing silver studded heels

Vergara wore a shoulderless black dress with blue and white floral patterns when she made her entrance on the show

Simon Cowell from the show kept it simple with a white button-up shirt, gray pants and black dress shoes

Cowell posed with Lebanese female dance troupe The Mayyas, who won the competition

The dance group celebrated after the winner of the competition was announced

The ensemble’s founder, Nadim Cherfan, said the group couldn’t have been more “proud of ourselves” for their performance on the series.

“Every moment of this experience has been truly memorable, from the Golden Buzzer to the semi-finals to now the finals,” he said. “It’s not about the title anymore. It’s about a much bigger message for our people to make them believe in themselves and give hope to our country that is entering a dark time.”