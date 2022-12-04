Heidi Klum packs on PDA with Tom Kaulitz outside of Comic Con in LA

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz spent part of their Saturday on day two of LA Comic Con at the Los Angeles Convention Center with the youngest of the supermodel’s four children, daughter Lou.

The hot and heavy couple – who married in a lavish ceremony in 2019 – proceeded to get the PDA by sharing a few passionate kisses as they waited for the 13-year-old to step out of a limousine.

The teen, who appeared to be a friend, came dressed for the occasion in full anime costumes, complete with bell-shaped dresses and colorful wigs.

Scroll down to video

PDA: Heidi Klum, 49, and husband Tom Kaulitz, 33, shared a few passionate kisses before LA Comic Con at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday

Looks like Klum and Kaulitz got together and coordinated their outfits for the afternoon.

The longtime supermodel, 49, looked like the poster girl for ’90s grunge fashion in baggy, ripped and worn jeans and a blue and black flannel shirt.

She also put on a pair of tan slip-on shoes that looked like UGGs, while carrying a small bag over her left shoulder.

To round out her overall look, the judges of America’s Got Talent had her blonde locks styled long and flowed into the collar of her shirt with her signature bangs and a small part in the middle.

Patience: The hot and heavy couple got on the PDA while waiting for Klum’s daughter Lou, 13, and an apparent boyfriend, to step out of their limo

Kaulitz, 33, opted for an all-denim look, consisting of more fitted blue jeans and a matching jean jacket over a white sweatshirt.

He also wore a pair of white vintage Converse sneakers and had his dark brown locks styled past his shoulders and parted in the middle.

Once the two teens got out of the limo, decked out in their matching bell-shaped dresses and wigs, Klum and Kaulitz began to make their way to the convention center entrance.

Later, the pair got back on the PDA as they walked arm in arm through the downtown streets.

Fans of anime, hand-drawn computer-generated animation native to Japan, often dress as their favorite characters for the country’s and world’s many conventions.

Anime is actually a term for a style of Japanese comic book and video cartoon animation in which the main characters have large doe-like eyes.

Smells like teen spirit: Klum looked like the poster girl for 90s grunge fashion in her worn and ripped jeans and a blue and black flannel shirt

Lou is the youngest of Klum’s three children with her ex-husband, the Grammy-winning singer Seal.

The former couple, who divorced in 2014 after nearly nine years of marriage, are also the proud parents of sons Henry, 17, and Johan, 16.

The longtime catwalk queen also has an 18-year-old daughter Leni, who has since launched her own modeling career, from a previous relationship with Flavio Briatore.

In a touching show of affection, Seal legally adopted Leni as his daughter when he was still with her mother.

The television personality and Kaulitz, the guitarist of the band Tokio Hotel, have been married since 2019.

More PDA: During a day two break from LA Comic Con, the couple captured video of themselves getting back on the PDA by walking arm-in-arm down a downtown LA street

Lovebirds: The judges of America’s Got Talent added purple hearts to the clip