Heidi Klum looks stylish in loose grey suit while promoting Making The Cut series on ABC talk show

Heidi Klum showed off her winning sense of style in a chic gray suit as she appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.

The 49-year-old model and TV personality kept it classy with a loose gray jacket with black polka dots over a sheer top decorated with stars and matching gray pants.

Heidi completed her outfit with silver stiletto heels.

She had her long blond hair straight below her shoulders with a fringe around her face.

Heidi accentuated her natural beauty with full makeup and also wore a white studded purse.

She promoted the upcoming third season of Making The Cut on Amazon Prime Video.

The reality series starring Heidi and Tim Gunn, 69, was renewed in April for a third season that premieres Friday on the streaming service.

Heidi was interviewed by guest host Nicole Byer, 35, who joined a stream of celebrities this summer for Jimmy, 54.

Nicole was invited to Heidi’s annual Halloween party, and America’s Got Talent also promised to introduce the Netflix star to single men at a house party.

Heidi also shared that she and her husband Tom Kaulitz, 32, celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this month.

They celebrated their anniversary by going to a health retreat in Austria, as Tom suffers from “very bad cluster headaches,” Heidi said.

Heidi said afterwards that they joined her four children at St Bart’s, where she and Tom enjoyed being naked and having sex together.

“We’re all getting older every day, so why not do it now? Have the party and the fun now. That’s my motto,’ said Heidi.