Heidi Klum looks fabulous in boho chic at end of Fashion Week and heads to the airport in New York

Heidi Klum was anything but low-key as she got off in New York on Sunday to head to the airport for an early flight.

The supermodel, 49, who had enjoyed New York Fashion Week, looked fabulous in a colorful boho-chic outfit for her return to the West Coast.

The Making the Cut host brought the drama in an orange button-down shirt, white singlet and frayed jeans.

She completed that look with a knee-length lightweight coat of many colors in vertical stripes.

The Emmy winner’s long blond locks flowed down her back, but her head was covered in a beige beaked hat.

She wore wide square sunglasses and natural-looking makeup with a pale pink lip.

Heidi kept the colorful theme with multicolored socks and brown YEEZY slides.

The proud mum was spotted spending time in the city that never sleeps with her oldest daughter, Leni, 18, who has started her own modeling career.

While attending a star-studded event together, the mother-daughter duo both wore sparkly dresses. Leni’s was a silver strapless mini with an A-line skirt and a bright pink belt.

Heidi’s choice was a multicolored long-sleeved mini dress with high heels to show off her long legs.

She also spent some time with Making the Cut co-host Tim Gunn, 69, season three winner Yannick Zamboni, who donned one of his signature white Avant Garde looks.

Andrea Pitter, winner of Making the Cut season two, was also there, showing off her baby pump in a bright yellow suit with a deep V neck and a bustier on top of the jacket to keep the look sexy.