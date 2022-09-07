WhatsNew2Day
Heidi Klum looks chic in flowery blouse as she joins the judges for America’s Got Talent

Heidi Klum looked chic as she walked the America’s Got Talent red carpet in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old model – along with fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel – wore a flowery black blouse with pink petals and bright green stems.

She added tight black pants and walked in matching high heels.

Klum’s long blond locks cascaded down her back and she wore bangs in the front.

Her fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel walked the carpet with the supermodel.

The 62-year-old former American Idol judge wore his signature charcoal gray T-shirt and black jeans.

Flowery: The 49-year-old model wore a flowery black blouse with pink petals and bright green stems

On the red carpet: Her fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel walked the carpet with the supermodel

He walked in stylish brown loafers and gave onlookers a small smile with his arms folded.

Mandel, 66, donned a black shirt under a matching blazer. He added black pants and walked in white sneakers.

He flashed his pearly whites and donned a pair of boxy brown sunglasses.

Some of the show’s contestants for the upcoming season also made poses as they made their way to the event.

Jordan Conley wore a bright yellow jacket over a button-up shirt and gray pants.

He wore red-orange Converse sneakers and a denim-like cap backwards.

Max Ostler put on a blue-grey shirt with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows. He wore dark gray jeans with cuffs at the bottom, and he walked in white sneakers.

Members of the Mayvas dance troupe wore leather ensembles, one that showed quite a bit of skin.

One member wore a gold crown with parts of the brown dress cut around her stomach, showing off her long legs.

Kristen Cruz wore a vibrant blue jacket with fringes that came off over a white t-shirt and black jeans.

Kristy Sellars showed off her taut tummy in a brown, white and gold bra top and matching spandex bottoms.

More participants Many of the participants showed very different styles

Sellars wore her long, dark locks in a long braid.

Knife-throwing team Blade 2 Blade stunned in silver-white outfits with a futuristic design.

The woman in the center showed off her taut stomach while her two male counterparts accentuated their ripped arms.

The Urban Crew dance crew wore blue, gold and red jackets and basketball shorts.

They were in white sneakers and two of them were wearing white bandanas.

Casual ensembles: a few contestants dressed in very toned-down outfits

Aubrey Burchell wore a classic silver dress with a long train that fell behind her. She showed her long left leg.

Shu Takada donned a pink shirt with gray fabric under his arms and along the sides of his torso. He showed his yo-yo skills.

Mervant Vera wore a mint green t-shirt with dark gray pants and white Nike sneakers.

Travis Japan wore matching gray blazers and pants with black shirts underneath.

America’s Got Talent is in its 17th season. Mandel, Cowell, Klum and Sofía Vergara judge the program as they search for the most entertaining act in the country.

