Heidi Klum joins lookalike daughter Leni, 18 at New York Fashion Week

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Heidi Klum went out of his way to prove the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree while attending the Daily Front Row Awards with lookalike daughter Leni on Saturday night.

The German supermodel, 49, was joined by her oldest child in a red carpet appearance at the star-studded event, held in conjunction with New York Fashion Week.

Heidi showed off her bronzed legs in a multicolored sequined dress with carefully placed cutouts as she posed for photos alongside 18-year-old Leni.

Side by side: Heidi Klum did a little bit to prove the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree while attending the Daily Front Row Awards with lookalike daughter Leni on Saturday

Heidi shows off her bronzed legs in the multicolored sequin dress with carefully placed cutouts.

She wore her blonde locks in beachy waves and opted for a glamorous makeup palette, while a shimmering bright pink clutch and matching strappy heels completed the look.

Reflecting her mother’s look, Leni also opted for a similar sequined dress and bright pink handbag as they posed for photos shortly after arriving at the New York event.

In good company: The German supermodel was joined by her oldest child in a red carpet appearance at the star-studded event, held in conjunction with New York Fashion Week

Delicious: Heidi also brought her beloved dog Tika to the New York Fashion Week show

Heidi shares Leni with ex Flavio Briatore, but her ex-husband Seal, whom she was married to from 2005 to 2014, adopted her when she was just five years old.

The singer remained in her life amid the split and the former couple also share sons Henry, 16, and Johan, 15, and daughter Lou, 12.

During an interview with Extra TV last year, Leni discussed a modeling tip she got from her mother, Heidi, when she started in the industry.

Say Cheese: The supermodel held a stunned-looking Tika to her chest as she posed for photos

“She always tells me to have fun, and she always says, ‘Bounce around, be fun, be energetic, be excited,'” the star explained.

The media personality also explained that while both her mother and herself enjoy the modeling and fashion industry, their style choices are quite the opposite.

“She calls it grungy,” Leni said, talking about how Heidi sees her own personal fashion. “I just call it oversized… never catch me in super tight jeans, because I don’t like wearing things that are uncomfortable.”