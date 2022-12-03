Heidi Klum is a busty lady in a leopard print low-cut dress while she gets her mic fitted

<!–

Heidi Klum definitely put on a busty look on Friday when she had her microphone fitted to her leopard print dress.

The model, 49, took to her Instagram to film herself walking around in her plunging dress as her team struggled to securely attach a microphone to her outfit.

Heidi didn’t specify what she was filming at the time, though it’s likely she was shooting scenes for America’s Got Talent: All Stars, which premieres next month.

Wow:

The German-American star looked stunning in the strapless leopard print number with a huge bow detail at the front.

And Heidi showed a lot of cleavage in the song as she held the camera above her and stared up.

She even gave her followers a close-up as she zoomed in on her chest and moved her assets back and forth in the cheeky clip.

Fixed:

The talent show judge’s blonde locks were worn in a sleek, straight style for the occasion, with Heidi highlighting her features with plenty of black eyeliner and mascara.

It comes after Heidi and Leni Klum faked another kiss just weeks after breaking their silence over the backlash they received for posing in lingerie together while striking similar poses.

The German-American supermodel and her 18-year-old daughter were spotted kissing in an image from their latest Intimissimi campaign released on Tuesday.

At work:

Stunner:

They did change it though, as they wore bright red silk pajamas instead of lacy lingerie for the photo just a month after their controversial ad was called “weird” and “disturbing.”

Leni couldn’t resist showing off her curves in an Instagram post wearing a lacy crimson bra and panties while brushing her teeth in a bathroom sink on Tuesday.

The model wrote in ‘night routine in the new Intimissimi Christmas lingerie pieces available and NOW online and in all Intimissimi stores!’

Dare to Bare:

Someone has to do it:

Eyeful:

Good times:

In the initial campaign photos, the mother-daughter duo looked unfazed as Heidi put her arm around her eldest child as their lips met just inches away.

Last month, Leni addressed the backlash she received for posing in her underwear with mom Heidi for the Italian intimate brand.

When asked by social media users about the criticism of the campaign, the teen, who recently moved from California to New York City for college, said it didn’t affect her feelings about the photo shoot.

“I honestly didn’t look at many comments,” she admitted. “Overall I’m happy with the campaign and I had a great day with my mum.”

United front: