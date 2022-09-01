Heidi Klum flaunts her slim figure in a casual pantsuit arriving on set of America’s Got Talent

Heidi Klum looked sleek as she arrived on the set of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California on Wednesday.

In a chic and feminine black double breasted camisole and black straight-leg pants, the gorgeous blonde German-American supermodel seemed ready for business as she prepared for her judging duties in the AGT semifinals.

The supermodel, 49, flashed her megawatt smile as she entered the room and showed off her fantastically toned arms.

Catwalk: Heidi Klum makes the sidewalk look like a runway as she makes her way to America’s Got Talent in Pasadena on Wednesday

Dressed to impress, Klum’s take on business casual made her entrance look more like she was walking on a runway than arriving at work.

The sleek bombshell paired her flattering ensemble with an oversized top-handle bag and black sunglasses.

The mother of four wore her perfectly highlighted locks, styled straight with layered bangs framing her perfect bone structure.

Ready to go to work: The gorgeous blonde German-American supermodel seemed ready for business as she prepared for her judging duties in the AGT semifinals

Opening: The German supermodel, 49, was dressed in black from head to toe as she flashed her big smile for fans and cameras

Work on it: The mother of four has been a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2011

Klum has been a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2011. The current jury also includes Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel, hosted by Terry Crews.

Outside of her modeling career, Heidi is also a doting mother of four.

Her oldest daughter, Leni Klum, 18, recently moved to New York to attend college and continue her modeling career.

Head turner: The sleek bombshell paired her flattering ensemble with an oversized top-handle bag and black sunglasses

The judges: Howie Mandel, Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent semifinal episode 1715

‘I’m [so proud]. You know, she screwed her head on tight,” she told me ET Online. ‘At the moment the university is at the top of the list. It’s not modeling, and she’s looking forward to that next chapter in her life.”

On Monday, the model and television personality appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed that it was Leni’s first day in college.

She shared her vulnerability with Corden and fellow guest Dave La Chapelle Klum, acknowledging that she was nervous because her daughter, who usually answered the phone, hadn’t called back in hours.