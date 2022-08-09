Heidi Klum flashes toned legs in a short dress as she arrives to a taping of America’s Got Talent

Heidi Klum was spotted sporting her fit physique when she arrived earlier on Tuesday at a taping of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel kept her looking classy chic in an all-white ensemble when filming began.

The German-American supermodel has been working on the competition series since 2013 and played a total of nine seasons as a judge.

Stunning: Heidi Klum, 49, was spotted in a fashionable ensemble when she arrived at the filming of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena on Tuesday

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model opted for a lively ensemble in the summer heat.

The former Vogue cover girl wore a chic long-sleeved white dress, showing off her toned legs and slender body.

Heidi donned a pair of figure-hugging pumps with a small, thin heel to complete her overall ensemble for today.

Beautiful: The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model dressed to impress for her taping earlier on Tuesday

The alum from Project Runway completed her fashionable look by slinging a white shoulder bag over her shoulder to keep her hands free.

She added a few stylish white-edged shades to protect her eyes from the blazing sun.

The judge and presenter is celebrating her 30th anniversary of starting her career in the industry after winning a modeling contest in 1992.

Successful host: The mother of four has hosted shows like Project Runway and left the show to work on the new fashion competition series, Making The Cut

Long-term career: Heidi started her career after winning a modeling competition 30 years ago in 1992

Heidi has had a successful career in the modeling and entertainment industry since the 1990s.

After her win at a modeling competition, the beauty appeared on covers of popular magazines such as Sports Illustrated, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Glamour.

She also appeared on the big screen in films such as The Devil Wears Prada and Oceans 8. In addition, Heidi landed small roles in television series such as Sex And The City and How I Met Your Mother.

Hardworking: The busy mom still works hard in the industry as a judge on America’s Got Talent and as a host for Making The Cut

The mother of four hosted the iconic fashion competition series Project Runway from 2004 to 2017.

After leaving the show along with design mentor Tim Gunn, the two began hosting the Amazon Prime series, Making The Cut. The third season will air on August 19.

Heidi has amassed a total of six Emmy nominations over the course of her career, one of which she won for her role as a presenter on Project Runway.

The talented model talked about the upcoming season of Making The Cut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier last month.

Discussing the difference between the new series and Project Runway, she said, “What’s different now is that you can all buy all the beautiful clothes that are made in the show.”

Family first: Heidi and her daughter, Leni, 18, were pictured smiling in a quick photo taken together

Last year during an interview with James CordenHeidi opened up about her eldest daughter, 18-year-old Leni, following in her footsteps.

The mother-daughter duo appeared together on a Vogue cover in 2021.

“She’s been nagging about it for so long,” the seasoned model said of her daughter. “I’m so glad we’re finally here and she’s old enough to do this.”

“It’s the wildest thing there is,” she added. “Sometimes I see myself in her because we’re kind of crazy and stupid… It’s a lot of fun to watch.”